WASHINGTON – Attorney Theodore B. Olson, the legal heavyweight best known for taking the Republicans winning case before the Supreme Court in Bush v. Gore, is one of the attorneys representing CNN in its lawsuit against the Trump administration over the revocation of correspondent Jim Acosta's White House press credentials.

"The Supreme Court has held in no uncertain terms that the First Amendment protects 'robust political debate,' including speech that it is critical of those who hold public office," Olson said in a statement on Tuesday. "Mr. Acosta’s press credentials must be restored so that all members of the press know they will remain free to ask tough questions, challenge government officials, and report the business of the nation to the American people."

In addition to his work on behalf of President George W. Bush in the Florida recount for the 2000 presidential election, Olson is also known for helping draft the legal arguments that led to the overturning of Proposition 8 in California, which banned same-sex marriage. Olson teamed up with attorney David Boies, the man who represented Vice President Al Gore's in 2000 – for that 2014 case.

Former Solicitor General Ted Olson testifies on a panel of experts and character witnesses before the Senate Judiciary Committee on behalf of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Sept. 7, 2018, in Washington.

J. Scott Applewhite, AP

Olson won another landmark case before the Supreme Court in Citizens United v. FEC, in the which the court ruled that political contributions are a form of free speech and protected by the First Amendment.

In March, Olson, 77, turned down an offer to join President Donald Trump's legal team to help defend the president in the face of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling, according to a report from The Washington Post.

Last month, Olson resigned as a member of the American Bar Association after the organization called for the FBI to investigate the sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the National Law Journal reported. He also testified as a character witness on Kavanaugh's behalf.

Olson is a partner in the Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher law firm, which is based in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com