WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court agreed Friday to weigh in on the dispute over the Trump administration's plan to add a question about citizenship to the 2020 Census.

The issue that will come before the justices in February is what evidence can be considered in a challenge mounted by state and local governments and immigrant rights groups. They want to expose the reasons for the decision, while the administration has argued that's irrelevant.

The justices already had refused the Trump administration's request to delay an ongoing lower court trial over the Commerce Department's plan. The high court's decision to take on the dispute could delay a ruling in that case.

The court had given both sides a partial victory earlier, when it said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross did not have to give a deposition concerning his decision-making process before the trial, but other federal officials could be questioned out of court.

The municipalities and their allies in the immigration rights community want to expose the government's motives for asking about citizenship. They claim it will discourage undocumented immigrants from being counted. The administration says its goal is to enforce voting rights laws.

The court's decisions on the matter could affect the political and financial clout of immigrant communities for the next decade.

Ross announced the addition of the citizenship question in March, but it has been tied up in court ever since. The government has not asked about individuals' citizenship on the Census since 1950.

Opponents, including California, New York, the American Civil Liberties Union and immigration rights groups, contend fears of deportation among undocumented immigrants will cause them to be undercounted.

That could have two detrimental effects in immigrant communities. Areas with large immigrant populations, which tend to be urban and vote Democratic, could lose seats in the House of Representatives. They also could lose federal, state and local funds used for public works and social service projects.

Ross initially said the Justice Department wanted to reinstate the citizenship question as a means of enforcing the Voting Rights Act. It was later revealed that he made the decision himself and asked Justice Department officials to back him up, despite their reluctance.

The government recently acknowledged in court papers "for the sake of completeness" that Ross discussed the plan with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former White House strategist Steve Bannon, and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, a leading proponent of crackdowns on alleged voter fraud.

