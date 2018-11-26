PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- As Tesla revs up for an electric pickup, along comes a Michigan-based rival promising long range, big payload and groundbreaking looks.

Rivian's radical electric pickup has Tesla in its sights The Rivian R1T is an electric pickup truck with long range Rivian's electric pickup concept kicks up some dust The Rivian pickup kicks up some leaves

It's being called the Rivian R1T, and it is being unveiled ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The five-passenger R1T pickup pledges 400 miles of all-electric range (with the largest of three battery options) to eliminate “any hint of range anxiety” and the equivalent of 800 horsepower. Rivian said the R1T will hit 60 m.p.h. in 3 seconds and 100 m.p.h. in less than 7, depending on the battery.

The battery should manage 200 miles of range for every 30 minutes of DC fast-charging or 300 to 400 miles of range for an overnight charge using a slow Level 2 charger.

A quad motor system provides “precise torque control to each wheel, enabling active torque vectoring and maximum performance in every situation, from high-speed cornering to low-speed rock crawling,” the company said.

Rivian, an automotive startup with an engineering base outside Detroit in Plymouth Township, plans to unveil its five-passenger R1T electric pickup concept in conjunction with the LA Auto Show on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

Ben Moon

The R1T's chassis has a low center of gravity, packaging the battery pack, drive units, suspension, braking and thermal system all below the height of the wheel. The goal, the company said, was to add more space above for occupants and their gear.

More LA Auto Show: Follow our full coverage

More LA Auto Show: Honda renews its Passport: Video unveils 2019 resurrection of the SUV

More LA Auto Show: Toyota Corolla redesigned: More power, better fuel economy

Added storage

Storage is pitched as a key selling point for this vehicle.

Without the need for a big engine under the hood, the R1T provides storage in front in a way that no gas-powered truck can boast. It's big enough for an ice chest or a duffel bag. Behind the back seats is a “gear tunnel” running the width of the truck, with outside access doors, good for hauling "snowboards, golf bags or strollers," the company said. The access doors also serve as a step for accessing the roof or as a seat while you put on your shoes.

The truck bed is more than 4½-feet long with the tailgate up, and the company said the truck has a tow rating of 11,000 pounds.

Movable and collapsible crossbars are designed to go over the bed as well as the roof to provide additional options.

As for looks, the truck has a “very identifiable face,” according to the company’s CEO and founder, RJ Scaringe.

The nontraditional front end, without the big grille seen on internal combustion engine trucks, features a daytime running light strip across the width of the truck in front of the hood, broken up by a pair of vertical “stadium" headlights. The look is meant to convey a “friendly but tough” vibe.

It’s a design theme expected to carry across Rivian’s planned product line, which will include an SUV that's also being unveiled this week.

Scaringe and other Rivian executives and personnel offered a glimpse of the truck in Antarctic Silver earlier this month to journalists at Rivian’s engineering center west of Detroit in Plymouth Township. In a reimagined industrial space complete with “wellness” rooms, natural lighting and repurposed shipping containers, the executives and engineers showed off the truck that Scaringe and others hope will lead it to a lucrative future.

Whether the company can pull off a successful vehicle launch to deliver the R1T in late 2020 and meet the challenges inherent in auto production and distribution is unknown, but Rivian — a kind of mashup name representing the Indian River in Florida, where Scaringe grew up — has set its own course.

Unlike electric vehicle-maker Tesla, which has at times struggled to meet production targets, Rivian, with about 560 staffers, has located its operations both in tech-center corridors, such as San Jose and Irvine, California, and in the industrial heartland, in Plymouth Township and at a former Mitsubishi manufacturing plant in Normal, Illinois.

The company, which has a logo based on the look of a compass, is aiming for customers who live an active lifestyle. It wants to be, creative director Larry Parker noted, “a brand that brings people in.”

Patagonia template

Rivian sees itself fitting into a similar space in the automotive world side as the Patagonia brand is in the clothing universe.

“We’re trying to develop a vehicle that we all love to drive,” said Mark Vinnels, Rivian’s executive director of engineering and programs. “It’s not just designed to look pretty. It’s designed to get dirty. It’s designed to go out and it’s designed to have an adventure.”

Rivian, an automotive startup with an engineering base outside Detroit in Plymouth Township, plans to unveil its five-passenger R1T electric pickup concept in conjunction with the LA Auto Show on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

Ben Moon

Read more:

Debate over charging stations slows electric car growth in Michigan

Interest in electric vehicles dates back a century

When is a good electric car not a good car? Meet the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace

Rivian, an automotive startup with an engineering base outside Detroit in Plymouth Township, plans to unveil its five-passenger R1T electric pickup concept in conjunction with the LA Auto Show on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

Ben Moon

The inside features synthetic leather, floor mats made with material that passes the “ketchup and mustard test” and hidden cup holders, officials said. A rechargeable Rivian-branded flashlight is also tucked into the driver side door.

“The biggest challenge was creating an interior design that delivered a premium experience, while still being comfortable as a space that is heavily used. To do this, we looked outside the automotive industry and took inspiration from contemporary furniture, as well as hiking and outdoor gear, to drive the design,” Jeff Hammoud, vice president of vehicle design, said in the release.

The company also promises over-the-air software updates and driver assistance features capable of Level 3 ("hands-off wheel and eyes off road") autonomy for highway operations.

Pricing starts at $61,500 after federal tax rebate. Delivery will begin in late 2020. Preorders with a refundable deposit of $1,000 are being accepted at www.rivian.com.

Contact Eric D. Lawrence: elawrence@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter: @_ericdlawrence

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com