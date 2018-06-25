NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) shows a turquoise blue dune on Mars.

NASA recently released a photo of a large blue sand dune on Mars showing "a more complex structure" than dunes surrounding it.

The striking image of the turquoise blue dune on the Red Planet was captured on Jan. 24 by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter's camera, managed by the University of Arizona, Tucson. The dune was spotted on Mars' Lyot Crater region. Researchers suspect it might be made of finer material than nearby dunes, according to a news release. MRO, which blasted into space in 2005, is studying the history of water on Mars.

NASA's Curiosity Mars rover has previously shown Mars is home to sand dunes the size of football fields as well as small sand ripples.

The planet is currently battling a massive sandstorm that has silenced NASA's solar-powered Opportunity rover. NASA's Curiosity rover, which has not been affected continues to collect data, and even posed for a dusty "selfie."

