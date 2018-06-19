The sights and sounds of children being ripped from their parents by government officials are not proving politically popular as the Trump administration continues to enforce its "zero-tolerance" policy toward illegal immigration.

Amid the widespread, and often bipartisan, outcry against President Donald Trump's "tough" policy, several states have pushed back. Nearly a dozen governors have declared their National Guard resources won't be deployed along the Southwest border and at least one state is taking legal action trying to halt the family separations.

On Tuesday, Democratic attorneys general from 20 states and the District of Columbia demanded the administration end the policy of splitting up families in a letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen

Here is a look at how states have responded so far.

California

State Sen. Kevin de León asked Gov. Jerry Brown to recall California National Guard members who were sent to the border in response to Trump's policy to separate children from migrant families. Brown, a Democrat, ordered the deployment of up to 400 troops in April, but under the condition that they not be involved in border enforcement.

Colorado

Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper signed an executive order Monday forbidding the use of state resources "for the purpose of separating children from their parents or legal guardians on the sole ground that their families are in violation of federal immigration laws."

Hickenlooper said it is "deeply troubling that the U.S. Government would participate in such inhumane actions."

In April, before the zero tolerance policy was announced, Hickenlooper said he would be willing to send National Guard troops to the border if Trump asked.

Connecticut

Gov. Dannel Malloy said Trump's zero-tolerance policy is reminiscent of the use of internment camps to hold Japanese-Americans during World War II.

"I will not condone the use of our military reservists to participate in any effort at the border that is connected to this inhumane practice," Malloy said in a statement. "This vile practice must end."

Delaware

Gov. John Carney said he received a request to send National Guards troops to the border Tuesday.

"Under normal circumstances, we wouldn’t hesitate to answer the call," Carney said. "But given what we know about the policies currently in effect at the border, I can’t in good conscience send Delawareans to help with that mission."

Maryland

Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who faces re-election this year in a blue state, announced in a tweet Tuesday that he was ordering a helicopter and its four crewmembers to return from New Mexico. Hogan said until the current policy is rescinded, "Maryland will not deploy any National Guard Resources to the border."

Massachusetts

Gov. Charlie Baker was the first Republican governor to declare that he would not send National Guard troops to the border in response to the "cruel and inhumane" policy.

Baker's announcement signaled a shift after recently agreeing to send a helicopter and two military analysts to Arizona and New Mexico at the end of the month.

"It’s cruel and inhumane, and I told the National Guard to hold steady and to not go down to the border — period," Baker told The Boston Globe.

New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy called Trump's policy "inhumane and cruel" and signed an order declaring that state resources can not be used to "help federal authorities separate families."

"New Jersey will not be a party to this inhumane policy," Murphy said.

New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that New York would not deploy any troops to the border. The Democrat then took his opposition a step further Tuesday, saying the state will file a lawsuit within two weeks against the Trump administration over its zero tolerance policy.

"Politics aside, philosophy aside, children have legal rights. Parents have legal rights," Cuomo said. "That's established firmly in the federal and state constitutions and in case law."

North Carolina

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Trump's "cruel policy of tearing children away from their parents requires a strong response." The Democratic governor said he was recalling the three National Guard members from his state who were at the border.

Pennsylvania

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf called the zero tolerance policy "horrendous."

"While Pennsylvania proudly sent troops to help Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico in the last year to assist with disaster relief and Governor Wolf believes we need to protect our borders from real threats, he opposes state resources being used to further President Trump's policy of separating young children from their parents," Wolf spokesman J.J. Abbott said.

Rhode Island

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo said in a statement Tuesday that although she has not yet been asked to send troops, Rhode Island would not send any National Guard units to the border to support Trump's "immoral, unjust and un-American" policy of family separation.

South Carolina

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster has given his full support to Trump's immigration policies, including separating migrant families.

"I agree with the President 100%. If we don’t have secure borders, if a country doesn’t have borders, you don’t have a country," said McMaster, who moved up to governor from lieutenant governor after Trump appointed former Gov. Nikki Haley as his United Nations ambassador.

“When someone breaks the law, they don’t take their children with them wherever they go,” McMaster explained. South Carolina deployed nine Army National Guard troops and a helicopter to the border. If more resources are requested, "we'll keep on sending," McMaster said.

Virginia

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Virginia was pulling four soldiers and a helicopter back from Arizona.

"Virginia will not devote any resource to border enforcement actions that support the inhumane policy of separating children from their parents," Northam said.

