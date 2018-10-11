Members of the British pop girl group Spice Girls (From L-R) Melanie Brown, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm pose for pictures as they arrive for the premiere of the Spice Girls musical "Viva Forever" in central London on Dec. 11, 2012.

LONDON (AP) — It seems British fans can't get enough of the soon-to-be reunited Spice Girls.

The "girl power" band that peaked in the 1990s has added two more shows to their planned reunion tour next summer after fans complained they couldn't buy tickets.

The band on Saturday added extra gigs in London and Manchester. The reunion tour will now begin at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on May 31.

The band also added a date at London's Wembley Stadium on June 15.

The dates were added after fans struggled to buy tickets online for the existing shows. Many complained of long waits in electronic queues.

The Spice Girls will be performing without Victoria Beckham, who has launched a successful career as a fashion designer.

