Southwest unveils first new look since 2001
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
The new "Heart" paint scheme will be the carrier's first new livery since it introduced its current "Canyon Blue" look in 2001.
The new "Heart" paint scheme will be the carrier's first new livery since it introduced its current "Canyon Blue" look during a Jan. 16, 2000, ceremony in Dallas marking the airline's 30th anniversary.
Southwest Airlines planes taxi at the Oakland International Airport on Oct. 16, 2008.
Southwest Airlines jets wait on the tarmac at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on April 4, 2011.
A Southwest Airlines jet prepares to land at Midway Airport on April 5, 2011, in Chicago.
A Southwest Airlines plane arrives at Lambert Saint Louis International Airport on April 10, 2012.
A Southwest Airlines plane arrives at Lambert Saint Louis International Airport on Oct. 1, 2010.
Southwest airplanes taxi at Love Field in Dallas on Jan. 23, 2008.
A Southwest Airlines jet arrives at Love Field in Dallas on April 23, 1996.
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 departs from Los Angeles International Airport on May 10, 1998.
A Southwest Airlines jet departs Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport on June 3, 2007.
A Southwest Airlines jet takes off as another taxis at Love Field in Dallas on Oct. 20, 2003.
A Southwest jet takes off from Fort Lauderdale Hollywood international Airport on March 8, 2009.
"Arizona One" is one of several Southwest jets with a state theme.
Southwest's "Illinois One" plane lands at Los Angeles Airport on Feb. 22, 2013.
Southwest's "Florida One" aircraft.
Southwest's "Lone Star One" taxis to the gate at Tampa International Airport on Jan. 20, 2010.
Southwest debuted "Penguin One" on June 20, 2013, in celebration of 25 years of partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.
"Sports Illustrated" swimsuit model Bar Refaeli attends the Feb. 11., 2009, unveiling of "SI One."
Southwest's "Slam Dunk One."

Southwest Airlines is adding flights to Florida, Texas and the Caribbean in early March. 

The new nonstop service, all seasonal, was announced as Southwest extended its flight schedule through April 7. Unlike most airlines, Southwest opens its schedule in increments rather than nearly a year in advance. The new period covers reservations for spring break travel but not Easter, which is Sunday, April 21.

Southwest will expand its international flights out of St. Louis with Saturday flights to Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. The airline introduced flights from St. Louis to Cancun, Mexico, in 2017.

Southwest goes international: Scenes from its Caribbean inaugurals
Passengers don complimentary snorkel gear that Southwest handed out on its second-ever international flight -- which flew from BWI to Montego Bay, Jamaica, on July 1, 2014.
This plane was the first-ever to fly paying Southwest passengers outside the USA on July 1, 2014, when it operated Flight 1804 from BWI airport to Aruba.
A sign directs Southwest's BWI passengers to international check-in on July 1, 2014. Southwest's first-ever international flights departed BWI later that morning.
Southwest Airlines Flight 906 -- the carrier's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica, arrives from BWI on July 1, 2014.
Gate agents at BWI airport check to make sure passengers have their passports for Southwest's first-ever international flights to Aruba and Jamaica.
Southwest Airlines Flight 906 -- the carrier's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica, gets a water-cannon salute upon arriving on July 1, 2014.
Passengers from Flight 906 -- Southwest's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica -- are welcomed on arrival from BWI on July 1, 2014.
Southwest placed complimentary snorkels at every seat on its first Caribbean flights – including this flight to Aruba from BWI – on July 1, 2014.
Southwest Airlines Flight 906 -- the carrier's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica -- prepares to depart BWI on July 1, 2014.
Passengers from Southwest Airlines Flight 906 -- the carrier's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica-- are greeted upon arrival from BWI on July 1, 2014.
Passengers don complimentary snorkel gear that Southwest handed out on its first-ever international flight -- which flew from BWI to Aruba on July 1, 2014.
Wykeham McNeill (left), Jamaica's Minister of Tourism and Entertainment, and Kevin Krone, Southwest's Chief Marketing Officer, exchange gifts after Flight 906 arrived in Montego Bay on July 1, 2014.
Southwest agents check-in passengers in the international queue at BWI on July 1, 2014. The passengers were flying on Southwest's first-ever international flights.
Media outlets -- including a CNBC camera crew -- turned out at BWI airport on July 1, 2014, to cover the launch of Southwest's first-ever international flights.
Gate agents at BWI airport check to make sure passengers have their passports for Southwest's first-ever international flights to Aruba and Jamaica.
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers, speaks at a BWI press event on July 1, 2014, shortly before she boarded Flight 1804 to Aruba.
A boy on Southwest Flight 1804 -- the carrier's first-ever to fly paying passengers outside the USA -- volunteered to help attendants with their duties on the way from BWI airport to Aruba.
The white sands of Aruba come into view on July 1, 2014, as Southwest's first-ever international flight nears the end of its four-hour journey from Baltimore/Washington International.
And this is what the water-cannon salute looked like from inside Southwest Flight 1804 after it arrived in Aruba from BWI on July 1, 2014.
Southwest's first-ever international departure makes its way to the gate after arriving to Aruba and receiving a traiditional water-cannon salute on July 1, 2014.
Southwest workers lined up to applaud passengers arrival to Aruba on Flight 1804 from BWI. Aruba tourism officials and media also were on hand.
The 737 that operated Flight 1804 -- Southwest's first-ever international departure -- sits at a gate in Aruba after arriving from BWI on July 1, 2014.
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers (third from the right), joins Aruba government officials for a ceremonial ribbon cutting to mark the carrier's first-ever flight to the island on July 1, 2014.
The arrival of Southwest to Aruba was a big story for the local media.
Passengers play along to a beach theme while awaiting Southwest's first-ever international flights to depart BWI airport on July 1, 2014, for Aruba and Jamaica.
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers (left), presents a model Southwest 737 to an Aruba ministry to celebrate Southwest's arrival to Aruba.
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers, does her best to slice an intricate ceremonial cake in the shape of a Southwest 737 Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport on July 1, 2014.
Caribbean-themed musical performers were on hand at BWI on July 1, 2014, to help create atmosphere for Southwest’s first international flights -- bound for Aruba, Jamaica and the Bahamas.
This Aruba mascot – seen at Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport on July 1, 2014 -- welcomes fliers with a traditional Aruban greeting.
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers, talks at a press event at Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport on July 1, 2014.
Southwest Flight 1804 – Southwest’s first-ever international departure – flies over the Atlantic off the coast of the Carolinas on July 1, 2014, on its way from BWI airport to Aruba
Southwest passengers queue up at BWI to board Flight 1804 to Aruba on July 1, 2014. It was Southwest’s first-ever international flight.
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers, speaks to Aruban media after Flight 1804 – Southwest’s first-ever international flight – landed in Aruba on July 1, 2014.

Two Ohio-Florida routes and several Texas routes were also added.

Southwest plans to offer Saturday service from Cleveland to Tampa and Cincinnati to Orlando.

The airline also announced three Sunday routes from Texas airports beginning March 10. It will fly from Dallas to West Palm Beach, Florida, and Harlingen, Texas, and from Houston Hobby to Lubbock, Texas.

Other seasonal international routes returning to Southwest’s winter schedule include:

• Milwaukee-Cancun (Saturday-only flights begin March 9)

• Pittsburgh-Cancun (Saturday-only flights begin March 9)

• Raleigh/Durham-Cancun (Saturday-only flights begin March 9)

• San Antonio-Cancun (Saturday-only flights begin March 9)

• Baltimore-Cabo San Lucas, Mexico (Saturday-only flights begin March 9)

Contributing: Ben Mutzabaugh

