Behind the scenes at Singapore's Changi Airport An Air New Zealand Boeing 787 taxies past a row of Singapore Airlines tails at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. A Singapore Airlines Airbus A330 lands at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. The tower at Singapore Changi International Airport is lit up on an early October 2018 morning. United Airlines' Boeing 787-9 lands at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. A Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 lands at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. Used mostly for training purposes, a former Vim Airlines Boeing 777 rests on a remote ramp at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. Available to all passengers for a fee of about $15, a pool provides a relaxing way to beat the heat and pass the time at Singapore Changi International Airport (October, 2018.) An engine awaits being fitted onto a Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. A Singapore Airlines Airbus A350 lands at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. A Xiamen Air Boeing 737-800 taxies to the gate after landing at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. A Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 lands at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. Sunflowers soak up the notorious Singapore heat at Singapore Changi International Airport's Terminal 2 in October 2018. A public restroom is seen in in Singapore Changi International Airport's gleaming new Terminal 4 in October 2018. An AirAsia Airbus A320neo lands at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. A Scoot Airbus A320 takes off from Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. A baggage handler carefully loads at stroller onto a Hong Kong-bound Cathay Pacific Airbus A330 at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. A Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300 takes off from Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. A Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300 lands at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. A Silk Air Boeing 737 Max 8 jet takes off from Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. Randika Jayakody samples a fine whiskey at a Duty Free shop in Singapore Changi International Airport's Terminal 2 while waiting for her connecting flight in October 2018. Singapore Changi International Airport's gleaming new Terminal 4 as seen in October 2018. A Philippines Airlines Airbus A321 taxis to a gate after landing at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. Tucked away inside Terminal 3 is a butterfly garden at Singapore Changi International Airport. (October 2018.) A Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300 lands at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. A passenger check-in kiosk is seen inside Singapore Changi International Airport's gleaming new Terminal 4 in October, 2018. A Singapore Airlines Airbus A330 lands at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. A Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 lands at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. A free WiFi station invites passengers to log on in Singapore Changi International Airport's gleaming new Terminal 4 in October 2018. Singapore Airlines jets line the Terminal 3 concourse at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. Singapore Airlines' jets line up outside Terminal 3 at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. Mahendiran, a contract horticulturist, tends to one of the many gardens inside Singapore Changi International Airport's gleaming new Terminal 4 in October 2018. A Scoot Boeing 787-9 lands at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. Singapore Airlines jets line a remote ramp at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. One of Singapore Changi International Airport's fire stations is seen in October 2018. A Philippines Airlines Airbus A321 touches down at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. Colin Chng pours a free cocktail taster at the duty free counter in Singapore Changi International Airport's gleaming new Terminal 4 in October 2018.

Looking for the world’s best airport?

Then cast your eyes toward Singapore, where the city-state’s Singapore Changi Airport regularly rates as one of the best on the planet.

Passengers traveling through the hub in Southeast Asia laud features like the airport’s four-story indoor slide, butterfly garden, free movie theaters and other flyer-friendly features. Changi has claimed numerous “world’s best airport” awards, including the top honor in the 2018 World Airport Awards by Skytrax. The win marked the sixth consecutive year that Changi was named the world’s best by Skytrax.

TODAY IN THE SKY: World's best airport? Survey says, 'Singapore.' Again.

Beyond its passenger comforts, Changi also is one of the top hubs in Southeast Asia. It’s the main hub for hometown carrier Singapore Airlines and is a major connecting point for travelers in the region. Changi was the 18th-busiest airport in the world in 2017, handling more than 62 million passengers for the year, according to Airports Council International.

Another feather in the airport’s cap: It’s home to the world’s longest flight, the 9,535-mile Singapore-Newark Liberty flight operated by Singapore Airlines that resumed just last month. Scheduled flying time on the Singapore-bound leg of the journey clocks in at a whopping 18 hours, 30 minutes.

For aviation enthusiasts, Changi Airport offers a mix of Asia-Pacific airline brands not commonly seen in North America. And, the airport is home to numerous flights on high-profile aircraft like Airbus’ A380 superjumbo jet and Boeing’s 787 Dreamliners. Most recently, Airbus’ new “ultra-long range” variant debuted from the airport on Singapore Airlines’ new Singapore-Newark flights.

For those wanting a closer look at Singapore Changi, check out the "behind the scenes" photo gallery at the top of this post. The pictures come from photojournalist and Today in the Sky contributor Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, who put together the above collection after spending a recent day roaming the grounds there.

For more on Singapore Airlines, scroll down for several galleries that chronicle the carrier’s new airplanes and luxurious new “suites.” Also included: A behind-the-scenes look at the restart of the world’s longest flight.

Enjoy!

TODAY IN THE SKY: Now flying from NYC: The world's longest flight

Onboard the world's longest flight (Singapore Airlines) Passengers check in for the world's longest flight, Singapore Airlines Flight 21. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on October 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018. Balloons decorate the Singapore Airlines check-in desks at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey ahead of the re-launch of the world's longest flight on Oct. 12, 2018, between Newark and Singapore. Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' premium economy cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on October 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' Airbus A350-900ULR jet is readied before undertaking the world's longest flight from Newark to Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' business-class restroom, seen aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018. A handset in the business-class cabin shows the flight length for the world's longest flight, connecting Newark and Singapore, before taking off for the first flight on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' Airbus A350-900ULR jet is readied before undertaking the world's longest flight from Newark to Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' Airbus A350-900ULR jet is readied before undertaking the world's longest flight from Newark to Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' premium economy cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' premium economy cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018. A rare look inside the crew rest area on Singapore Airlines' Airbus A350-900ULR. The aircraft began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' premium economy cabin is seen on the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018. Journalist Zach Honig tests Singapore Airlines' premium economy cabin monitor ahead of the world's longest flight, which launched from Newark to Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018. Journalist Zach Honig plays with Singapore Airlines' premium economy cabin before the jet takes off on the world's longest flight. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines premium economy power outlets, seen aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' Airbus A350-900ULR jet is readied at Newark Liberty International Airport before undertaking the world's longest flight. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018. Passengers look at a giant model of Singapore Airlines' Airbus A350-900ULR before boarding the real jet for the world's longest flight. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018. Passengers aboard Singapore Airlines' Airbus A350-900ULR watch a pre-boarding ceremony before boarding ther the world's longest flight. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018. Ready for boarding, Singapore Airlines Flight 21 nears departure. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018. Passengers load bags into the overhead bins while boarding the world's longest flight. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018. Cabin crew pass out pre-flight beverages before Singapore Airlines Flight 21. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' Airbus A350-900ULR jet is readied before taking of on what's become the world's longest flight. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018. A flight attendant serves drinks aboard Singapore Airlines Flight 21, now longest flight in the world. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018. A full premium economy cabin is seen aboard Singapore Airlines Flight 21, now the longest in the world. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018. A water-cannon salute ushered in the launch of the world's longest flight from Newark. Singapore Airlines Flight 21, connecting Singapore and the New York City metro, launched from Newark airport on Oct. 12, 2018. The sun sets over the splendid scenery of northern Greenland as Singapore Airlines Flight 21, now the longest in the world, trekked from Newark to `Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018. The sun sets over the splendid scenery of north Greenland as Singapore Airlines flight 21, the longest flight in the world, treks between Newark, NJ and Singapore on October 12, 2018. A Singapore Airlines flight attendant takes photos out of the window on the world's longest flight, connecting Newark NJ and Singapore on October 12, 2018. The sun sets over the splendid scenery of northern Greenland as Singapore Airlines Flight 21, now the longest in the world, trekked between Newark and Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018. The sun sets over the splendid scenery of northern Greenland as Singapore Airlines Flight 21, now the longest in the world, trekked between Newark and Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018. The sun sets over the splendid scenery of northern Greenland as Singapore Airlines Flight 21, now the longest in the world, trekked between Newark and Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018. Anthony McNeil, Singapore Airlines' Director of Food and Beverage, shows a prepared business-class meal on board the world's longest flight on Oct.12, 2018. Anthony McNeil, Singapore Airlines' Director of Food and Beverage, shows a prepared business-class meal on board the world's longest flight on Oct.12, 2018. Anthony McNeil, Singapore Airlines' Director of Food and Beverage, shows a prepared business-class meal on board the world's longest flight on Oct.12, 2018. The sun sets near the North Pole as Singapore Airlines Flight 21, now the longest flight in the world, treks between Newark and Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018. Business-class passengers settles in as the world's longest flight between Newark and Singapore nears its midpoint on Oct. 12, 2018. A flight attendant preps a meal in an oven on board Singapore Airlines Flight 21, now the longest in the world, on Oct. 12, 2018. A meal on board the world's longest flight, between Newark NJ and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018. A meal on board the world's longest flight is seen somewhere between Newark and Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018. The landscapes of Siberia make for great window viewing from Singapore Airlines Flight 21, now the longest in the world, continues its run from Newark to Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018. The landscapes of Siberia make for great window viewing from Singapore Airlines Flight 21, now the longest in the world, continues its run from Newark to Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018.

TODAY IN THE SKY: Singapore: 'World's best airport' opens sparkling Instagram-worthy new terminal

Singapore: 'World's best airport' openings sparkling new terminal The curbside entrance to Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 4 is designed evokes valet entrance of an upscale hotel, complete with live orchids. The curbside entrance to Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 4 is designed evokes valet entrance of an upscale hotel, complete with live orchids. From the check-in kiosks and automated bag drop to facial recognition at automated gates, technology abounds at Changi new T4. Changi T4 encourages self-service check-in, but has staff on hand to help passengers get started. Automated bag drops at Changi T4 are designed so passengers don't need to lift bags far off the floor. Seen here are two of the three stainless steel wire birds from Les Oiseaux (The Birds) by Cedric Le Borgne that greet passengers at Changi T4. The third stainless steel wire bird from Les Oiseaux (The Birds) by Cedric Le Borgne greets passengers at Changi T4. The six cloud-shaped kinetic sculptures in 'Petalclouds' change shape to accompanying music. A video facade in Changi's T4 Heritage Zone pays tribute to local Peranakan shophouses through time. Video shophouses in the T4 Heritage Zone give way to a LED Love Story. The large Duty Free zone offers Singaporean specialties, including craft beers. 12_The well-stocked Airport Pharmacy is the retails outlets that is unique to Changi T4. Tiger Beer - brewed in Singapore - gets a branded pub in Changi T4. Chairs of Changi T4. Most seating areas have charging stations nearby. Chairs of Changi T4. 'Swirly' seating is inviting in orange and other colors. Chairs of Changi T4. These chicks and pups are also seats. Chairs of Changi. Carpeting with a petal theme and whimsical seating areas are repeated throughout T4. Chairs of Changi T4. These pups are Instagram-ready and strong enough for adults to sit on. Chairs of Changi. Departures Hall seating area at T4. Chairs of Changi T4, which opened to the public on Oct. 31, 2017

TODAY IN THE SKY: Swivel chairs, double beds, 32" TVs: Check out Singapore Air's swanky new 'suites'

Singapore Airlines: Swanky suites highlight Airbus a380 cabin overhaul Two of the six suites in Singapore Airlines new Airbus A380 cabin designed can be combined into a 'double' thanks to a lowering center divider. Singapore Airlines' much-anticipated new suites on for its Airbus A380s will feature a swivel chair and separate bed, which can be stowed for more space. Singapore's new suites on its Airbus A380 will feature two spacious bathrooms. Singapore's new suites on its Airbus A380 will feature two spacious bathrooms. Two of the six suites in Singapore Airlines new Airbus A380 cabin designed can be combined into a 'double' thanks to a lowering center divider. Singapore Airlines new design for its Airbus A380 suites include numerous compartments, such as these padded ones that the carrier says are good for jewelry and other valuables. Among Singapore Airlines meal offerings for Suites-class passengers: Lobster Thermidor. Among Singapore Airlines meal offerings for Suites-class passengers: Prawn and chicken laksa. Among Singapore Airlines meal offerings for Suites-class passengers: Seared nut-crushed veal fillet. Among Singapore Airlines meal offerings for Suites-class passengers: Singapore Bak Kut Teh. Singapore Airlines redesigned business class for its Airbus A380 superjumbo jets. Singapore Airlines redesigned business class for its Airbus A380 superjumbo jets. A center set of suites can be combined into a double by lowering a dividing wall. Singapore AIrlines business class meals will be served on tableware from Japanese maker Narumi.

TODAY IN THE SKY: Have 19 hours? Singapore Airlines retakes title for longest commercial flight

Singapore Airlines retakes title for longest commercial flight Ingmar De Kegel of Belgium waits at the check-in counter of Singapore Airlines flight SQ22 to Newark on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Singapore. A commemorative keychain and postcard for Singapore Airlines flight SQ22 are seen in Singapore, Oct. 11, 2018. Singapore Airlines (SIA) is restarting its SQ22 flight, a non-stop flight from Singapore Changi Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport. Singaporean William Chua (right) with family members, all passengers of flight SQ22, Singapore Airlines' inaugural non-stop flight to Newark pose with souvenir cards after their checking in at Changi International Airport in Singapore on Oct. 11, 2018. Passengers of Singapore Airlines Flight 22 from Singapore to Newark pose for a picture at Singapore's Changi Airport on Oct. 11, 2018. Passengers traveling on Singapore Airlines flights wait at check-in counters where advertisements for the airline's inaugural non-stop flight from Singapore to Newark is flashed on screens on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Singapore. Pier Messaggio, Italian electronics designer and passenger of Flight SQ22, Singapore Airlines' inaugural non-stop flight to Newark, shows his souvenir shirt after checking in at Singapore's Changi International Airport on Oct. 11, 2018. Singaporean William Chua (right) with family members, all passengers of flight SQ22, Singapore Airlines' inaugural non-stop flight to Newark pose with souvenir cards after their checking in at Changi International Airport in Singapore on Oct. 11, 2018. Passengers of Singapore Airlines Flight 22 from Singapore to Newark wear a commemorative T-shirts at Singapore's Changi Airport on Oct. 11, 2018. Signboards shows directions for Singapore Airlines check-in at Changi International Airport in Singapore as the airline launched the inaugural non-stop flight to Newark on Oct. 11, 2018. A Singapore Airlines passenger checks in Changi International Airport in Singapore on Oct. 11, 2018. A group of men are seen wearing commemorative T-shirts for the flight of Singapore Airlines flight SQ22 at the check-in counter of the Changi Airport in Singapore on Oct. 11, 2018. Passengers of Singapore Airlines Flight 22, the inaugural nonstop flight to Newark, wears a souvenir shirt during their check in at Singapore's Changi International Airport on Oct. 11, 2018. Passengers of Singapore Airlines Flight 22 from Singapore to Newark talk to airline staff at Singapore's Changi Airport on Oct. 11, 2018. A passenger on Singapore Airlines Flight 22 from Singapore to Newark wears a commemorative T-shirt at Singapore's Changi Airport on Oct. 11, 2018. Passengers of flight SQ22, Singapore Airlines' inaugural non-stop flight to Newark check-in at Changi International Airport in Singapore on Oct. 11, 2018. Passengers wearing self-designed T-shirts which celebrate their trip on Singapore Airlines' inaugural non-stop flight to Newark, wait at the check-in counter on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Singapore. Singapore Airlines passengers check in at Changi International Airport in Singapore on Oct. 11, 2018. A Singapore Airlines passenger checks in at the automated booth at Changi International Airport in Singapore on Oct. 11, 2018.

TODAY IN THE SKY: Singapore Airlines unveils new cabin interior for Boeing 787-10 'Dreamliner'

Singapore Airlines' new cabin interior for Boeing 787-10 'Dreamliner' Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the business class cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018. Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the business class cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018. Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the business class cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018. Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the business class cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018. A Singapore Airlines flight attendant poses for a photo aboard the airline's first Boeing 787-10 jet during a media tour in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018. Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the economy cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018. Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the economy cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018. Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the economy cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018. Felicia, a cabin crew member on board Singapore Airlines' the delivery flight of the first Boeing 787 -10, takes a few minutes to watch as the northern lights dance through the sky. Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the economy cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018. Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the business class cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018. Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the business class cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018. Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as aboard the flightdeck, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018. Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the economy cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018. USA Today reporter Ben Mutzabaugh snaps photos of the economy cabin on Singapore Airlines' new business class product aboard the first Boeing 787-10 jet during a media tour in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018. Flight attendants on board Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10 talk during a media tour of the jet in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018. The sun casts a glow on Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as it makes it's 23-hour journey from Charleston, S.C., to Singapore. The flight departed on March 26, 2018, and arrived in Singapore on March 28 (local time), 2018. The light glow of a seat-back television welcomes passengers on board Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10 during a delivery flight between Charleston, S.C., and Singapore on March 26, 2018.

TODAY IN THE SKY: 'New airplane smell': Aboard a 24-hour Singapore delivery flight

Onboard Singapore Airlines' Boeing 787-10 'Dreamliner' delivery flight A flight attendant readies for service aboard Boeing's first 787-10 delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines, on March 26, 2018 during its ferry flight to Singapore. Singapore Airlines welcomes the world's first Boeing 787-10 aircraft with a water cannon salute upon its arrival to Singapore from Boeing's production facility in North Charleston, S.C., on March 28, 2018. Capt. Ian Cheng talks with fellow pilots ahead of flying the second leg of a ferry flight for the airline's first Boeing 787-10 jetliner on March 28, 2018. Crew of Singapore Airlines' Boeing 787-10 delivery flight pose for a picture amid a staff change during a technical stop in Osaka, Japan, on March 28, 2018. Felicia, a flight attendant with Singapore Airlines, takes a break to soak in the northern lights on a Boeing 787-10 delivery flight over Canada on March 27, 2018. A flight attendant prepares meals for passengers aboard Boeing's first 787-10 delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines, on March 26, 2018 during its ferry flight to Singapore. Amanda Woods (center, in red), from Sydney, Australia, and Amanda Keenan from Perth, Australia, check in for the delivery flight Boeing's first Boeing 787-10 jetliner at the company's S.C., delivery center on March 26, 2018. Capt. Alan Chan walks down the jetbridge, ready to fly Boeing's first 787-10 jetliner delivery, for Singapore Airlines, in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018. Flight attendants prepare meals for passengers aboard Boeing's first 787-10 delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines, on March 26, 2018 during its ferry flight to Singapore. Capts. Alan Chan (left) and Bosco Xavier, both with Singapore Airlines, prep their company's first Boeing 787-10 jetliner for its delivery flight from Boeing's South Carolina assembly plant on March 26, 2018. Singapore Airlines (SIA) world's first Boeing 787-10 aircraft taxis to the terminal after its arrival to Singapore from Boeing's production facility in North Charleston, S.C., on March 28, 2018. Flight attendants prepare meals for passengers aboard Boeing's first 787-10 delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines, on March 26, 2018 during its ferry flight to Singapore. Executives with Singapore Airlines and Boeing do a little mid-flight yoga while aboard Singapore Airlines' Boeing 787-10 delivery flight on March 28, 2018. Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong is seen second from the right. Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong boards the delivery flight of the first Boeing 787-10 to his airline in Charleston, S.C., on March 28, 2018. Boeing's first 787-10 is readied at its Charleston, S.C., a facility prior to its delivery flight on March 26, 2018. Boeing's first 787-10 is readied at its Charleston, S.C., facility prior to its delivery flight on March 26, 2018. Flight attendants prepare for the second leg of Boeing's first 787-10 delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines, on March 28, 2018 during its ferry flight to Singapore. Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong checks in for the delivery flight of his airline's first Boeing 787-10 jetliner at Boeing's S.C., delivery center on March 26, 2018. Capt. Ian Cheng fills out paperwork during a layover in Osaka, Japan while piloting the first Boeing 787-10 ferry flight on March 28, 2018. Flight attendants make small paper cranes for passengers aboard Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10 while on its delivery flight to Singapore on March 28, 2018. Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong boards the delivery flight of the first Boeing 787-10 to his airline in S.C., on March 28, 2018. The first Boeing 787-10 takes off from Charleston International Airport in South Carolina on its delivery flight to Singapore Airlines on March 26, 2018. Media take pictures of Singapore Airlines (SIA) first Boeing 787-10 aircraft with a water cannon salute upon its arrival to Singapore from Boeing's production facility in North Charleston, S.C., on March 28, 2018. A small Singapore Airlines-branded teddy bear awaits a human to snuggle up with in the economy cabin of the airline's first Boeing 787-10 delivery. The airline flew the jet from Boeing's South Carolina assembly plant to Singapore on March 26, 2018. Passengers in the economy cabin chat during some down time aboard Boeing's first 787-10 delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines, on March 26, 2018 during its ferry flight to Singapore. The northern lights appear on the horizon, visible clearly from a Singapore Airlines Boeing 787-10 on its ferry flight from the Boeing factory to Singapore on March 27, 2018. Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, fresh from the factory, lands at Singapore Changi Airport on March 28, 2018. Singapore Airlines (SIA) world's first Boeing 787-10 aircraft parked at the terminal in Singapore Changi Airport after its arrival from Boeing's production facility in North Charleston, S.C., on March 28, 2018. A passenger in economy enjoys dinner aboard Boeing's first 787-10 delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines, on March 26, 2018 during its ferry flight to Singapore. With only some 60 passengers aboard, even those in economy had room to spread out aboard Boeing's first 787-10 delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines, on March 26, 2018 during its ferry flight to Singapore. Workers restock Boeing's first 787-10 delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines during a stopover in Osaka, Japan, while en route to Singapore on March 28, 2018. Workers restock Boeing's first 787-10 delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines during a stopover in Osaka, Japan, while en route to Singapore on March 28, 2018. A TV crew with ABC News records a segment onboard a Singapore Airlines Boeing 787-10 ferry flight from Boeing's Charleston, South Carolina factory to Singapore on March 28, 2018. Passengers aboard a Singapore Airlines Boeing 787-10 ferry flight talk while flying between Japan and Singapore on March 28, 2018. A starter plate of fresh fruit awaits a business class passenger aboard Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10 while on its delivery flight to Singapore on March 28, 2018. The waters of the South China Sea stretch for miles around as Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10 jetliner, fresh from the factory, starts its initial descent into Singapore Changi Airport on March 28. 2018. Singapore Airlines (SIA) welcomes the world's first Boeing 787-10 aircraft (in the air) as it approaches Singapore's Changi Airport after its flight from Boeing's production facility in North Charleston, S.C. Singapore Airlines (SIA) world's first Boeing 787-10 aircraft taxis to the terminal in Singapore after its arrival from Boeing's production facility in North Charleston, S.C., on March 28, 2018.

IN PHOTOS: Singapore Airlines shows off its swanky new Airbus A350 in France