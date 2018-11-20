Forget clubs. Real “cave men” actually used complex tools as far back as 170,000 years ago, a new study says.

In fact, artifacts recently found at an archaeological site in China show that one type of sophisticated tool technology emerged in East Asia much earlier than previously thought. The finding also challenges the idea that advanced tool-making was introduced into Asia from the West.

One tool – dubbed the “Swiss Army knife" of prehistoric tools – was especially efficient and durable, indispensable to a hunter-gatherer society in which a broken spear point could mean certain death at the claws or jaws of a predator.

The tools are known as "Levallois" cores, which are named after a Paris suburb where tools made with this method were first discovered. "To our knowledge, this is the earliest evidence of Levallois technology in east Asia," the study said.

Artifacts found in China are among the nearly four dozen that reflect an elaborate technique of toolmaking. In a paper published in Nature, researchers date these artifacts to between 80,000 and 170,000 years ago.

Made by chipping flakes off a stone so that the flakes themselves become the tools, Levallois tools are considered to be a “middle stage” in the development of stone tool technology, Archaeology magazine reported.

These tools are the result of a set of very specific steps of chipping a piece of stone to create similar-size tools suitable to be shaped for a variety of purposes, according to Smithsonian magazine.

"It used to be thought that Levallois cores came to China relatively recently with modern humans," said Ben Marwick, an University of Washington anthropologist and one of the study's co-authors, in a statement. "Our work reveals the complexity and adaptability of people there that is equivalent to elsewhere in the world. It shows the diversity of the human experience."

Several different species of humans lived on Earth at this time, including modern ones like us, according to the Smithsonian. But scientists haven’t found any human bones from where these tools were discovered, so they don’t know which species of human made these tools.

"Hopefully our study will lead to new excavations and more detailed studies in this region," said study co-author Bo Li of Australia's University of Wollongong in a statement. "There are many caves in this region that are perfect for the preservation of tools and fossils, but there haven't been many digs.

"If we can find a human fossil – or the fossil of a different species – then we can then understand more about who made these tools and what the origin of the technique is," Li said.

The study was published Monday in the peer-reviewed British journal Nature.

