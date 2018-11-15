NEW YORK – Pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc, accused of mailing explosive devices to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump last month, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he used weapons of mass destruction in a domestic terrorism plan.

Sayoc, 56, sat silently in a dark blue jail jumpsuit as his attorney entered the plea to a 30-count criminal indictment in Manhattan federal court. If found guilty of the most serious charges, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff scheduled a preliminary trial date of July 15.

Packages that allegedly contained improvised explosive devices were mailed last month to former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros, actor-director Robert De Niro and other Trump critics.

Authorities captured Sayoc in Plantation, Florida, on Oct. 26.

Investigators found the packages and disarmed the suspected pipe bombs before any exploded. No one was injured.

Cesar Sayoc, 56, is seen in an undated booking photo.

Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP

Nonetheless, the episode jangled nerves, and prompted security alerts nationwide before Sayoc was arrested.

He allegedly mailed 16 of the devices in all. The Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office says preliminary FBI analysis found forensic evidence that links him to 11 of the 16 packages.

Rakoff also set schedules for prosecutors and defense lawyers to exchange information about evidence and proposed expert witnesses.

Federal prosecutors plan to seek experts in explosives, forensic chemistry, DNA analysis, and fingerprint analysis as potential trial witnesses, Assistant U.S. Attorney Emil Bove told Rakoff during Thursday's hearing.

More: Pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc indicted; charged with using 'weapon of mass destruction'

More: For accused pipe bomber Cesar Sayoc, life was a stage where the truth was a bit player

More: How the federal agents caught bombing suspect Cesar Sayoc: A single fingerprint, DNA match

Bove said the government continues to collect potential evidence against Sayoc, including videos from the U.S. Postal Service.

Sarah Barumgartel, one of two federal defenders assigned to represent Sayoc, signaled during the court hearing that she may explore a court disposition that could resolve the allegations before trial. She declined to comment on the case after the hearing.

Rakoff scheduled the next hearing in the case for February 7th.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kevin McCoy on Twitter: @kmccoynyc

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com