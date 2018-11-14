Today's subject line quote: House Democrats on Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, announcing an investigation next year into "his fitness to serve in this position of trust."

In Wednesday's OnPolitics Today. You know the drill: Subscribe your friends' email addresses. Be our (group) friend on Facebook. And listen on Alexa or Google Assistant.

Golly gee Whitaker

Attorney General Matthew Whitaker will fall under investigation next year once Democrats take control of the House, according to four of the party's soon-to-be committee leaders. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, Jerrold Nadler of New York, Frank Pallone of New Jersey and Adam Schiff of California announced Wednesday that they would specifically look into Whitaker's involvement with World Patent Marketing, which allegedly cheated customers of millions of dollars. Whitaker reportedly promoted "hot tub design" innovations for the company, which the Federal Trade Commission accused last year of an "invention-promotion scam."

Meanwhile, the Justice Department on Wednesday argued that Whitaker's last gig as chief of staff to the newly fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions means he's "unquestionably" qualified to be Session's acting replacement, even without a Senate confirmation.

Tweet of the Day

A tweet from @AndrewFeinberg.

@AndrewFeinberg / Twitter

"Who’s taking odds on how long it’ll be before POTUS tweets about @MichaelAvenatti." — Reporter Andrew Feinberg of Breakfast Meida, after reports that Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing Stormy Daniels in her legal actions against Trump, was in police custody following a domestic violence allegation.

CNN gets a hand from Fox News (and, full disclosure, USA TODAY)

The president's favorite network, Fox News, turned on him Wednesday to support CNN in its lawsuit against the Trump administration over the revoking of a White House reporter's press pass. "Secret Service passes for working White House journalists should never be weaponized," Fox News President Jay Wallace said in a statement, per MarketWatch. That comes after Fox News' Sean Hannity joined Trump at a rally earlier this month. The USA TODAY Network joined Fox News and others in filing briefs backing CNN's suit, which will be partly led by the legal bruiser who led Republicans to victory in the Supreme Court's Bush v. Gore.

Elsewhere in Politics

Thanks for reading, ya filthy animal

Millennials' favorite holiday film is "Home Alone," according to Fandango.

"Elf," "Home Alone," and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" area all Christmas classics, according to millennials.

New Line Cinema, Fox, Universal

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com