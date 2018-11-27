Fast-growing European low-cost carrier Norwegian Air is adding more U.S. routes, announcing two new trans-Atlantic destinations from Boston. The airline also will begin flights from two new U.S. airports – Miami and San Francisco – as it shifts its existing London service from nearby airports.

Norwegian also announced plans to beef up its schedules on several of its existing U.S.-Europe routes, including from Denver; Los Angeles; New York JFK; Oakland, California; and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Scroll down for full route and schedule details.)

In Boston, Norwegian will add seasonal service to Rome and Madrid this spring, operating both routes with its widebody Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Rome service begins March 31, putting Norwegian into direct competition with Italian carrier Alitalia. Norwegian’s flights to Madrid begin May 2 and will go head-to-head with Spanish carrier Iberia. Alitalia is a partner of Delta and is in the SkyTeam frequent-flyer alliance while Iberia is a partner of American and belongs to the oneworld alliance.

The new routes will give Norwegian a total of four destinations from Boston. It already flies from Boston to London Gatwick and Paris Charles de Gaulle.

Norwegian also flies from nearby Providence, offering Boeing 737 service to three cities in Ireland. Norwegian’s Providence flights operate year-round to Dublin and seasonally to Cork and Shannon. Providence’s airport is about 60 miles south of Boston.

Elsewhere, Norwegian’s Boeing 787s will begin flying from Miami and San Francisco on March 31 as it shifts London Gatwick flights that currently operate from Fort Lauderdale and Oakland, respectively.

Norwegian spokesman Anders Lindström said switching airports for the London flights “will provide us with better yield, better cargo opportunities and we will be visible in more search engines for attracting potential customers.”

Lindström added that Norwegian remains committed to both Fort Lauderdale and Oakland, saying the company is “very pleased” with its operations at those airports. But switching airports for the London flights will help Norwegian court high-fare passengers, according to Lindström.

“London attracts a large number of business travelers, which provides greater opportunities for our competitive Premium cabin out of Miami and San Francisco,” he said. “The other routes are more leisure focused and therefore more suited for Fort Lauderdale and Oakland.”

Even with the shift of the London flights, Norwegian will still offer seasonal or year-round service to six destinations from Oakland and seven from Fort Lauderdale.

Scroll down for a full list of schedule updates announced by Norwegian:

NEW ROUTES

Boston-Rome

Begins March 31; four flights a week on Boeing 787 Dreamliners; economy fares begin at $299.90 one way

Direct competition: Alitalia

Boston-Madrid

Begins May 2; three flights a week on Boeing 787 Dreamliners; economy fares begin at $199.90 one way

Direct competition: Iberia

Miami-London Gatwick

Begins March 31; one daily round-trip flight on Boeing 787 Dreamliners; economy fares begin at $159.90 one way

Direct competition: None direct, but there is plenty of overlapping service between the various airports in each metro area. American, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic fly nonstop between Miami and London Heathrow. British Airways also flies to London Gatwick from Fort Lauderdale on a route that directly competes with Norwegian’s current Fort Lauderdale-Gatwick service.

San Francisco-London Gatwick

Begins March 31; five flights a week on Boeing 787 Dreamliners; economy fares begin at $159.90 one way

Direct competition: None direct, but there is overlapping service between the various airports in each metro area. British Airways, United and Virgin Atlantic fly nonstop between Miami and London Heathrow. British Airways also flies to London Heathrow from San Jose, California.

SCHEDULE CHANGES

Paris Charles de Gaulle

Denver: Increases to three flights a week, up from two.

Fort Lauderdale: Increases to three flights a week, up from two.

Los Angeles: Increases to daily service, up from six flights a week.

Rome

Los Angeles: Increases to four flights a week, up from three.

Oakland: Increases to three flights a week, up from two.

Madrid

New York JFK: Increases to daily service, up from four flights a week.

OTHER NEW NORWEGIAN ROUTES FOR 2018*

*= Routes from North American; all previously announced

Oakland-Rome (Began Feb. 6)

Newark Liberty-Paris Charles de Gaulle (Began Feb. 28)

Chicago O'Hare to London Gatwick (Began March 25)

Austin-London Gatwick (Began March 27)

Denver-Paris Charles de Gaulle (Began April 9)

Oakland-Paris Charles de Gaulle (Began April 10)

Boston-Paris Charles de Gaulle (Began May 2)

New York JFK-Amsterdam (Began May 7)

Los Angeles-Madrid (Began July 16)

New York JFK-Madrid (Began July 18)

Montréal-Guadeloupe (Began Oct. 29)

Orlando, Florida-Stockholm (Began Oct. 30)

Martinique, West Indies-Cayenne, French Guiana (Began Oct. 31)

Montréal-Martinique, West Indies (Began Nov. 1)

Guadeloupe, West Indies-Cayenne, French Guiana (Began Oct. 31)

OTHER NEW NORWEGIAN ROUTES FOR 2019*

*= Routes from North American; all previously announced

Hamilton, Ontario-Dublin, Ireland (Begins March 31)

