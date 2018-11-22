Oregon prosecutors say a FedEx driver acted in self-defense after he responded to another man's violence and "racist vitriol" with a punch that proved fatal.

Timothy Warren will not face charges for punching Joseph Magnuson on Sept. 26, in Portland, Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill announced Monday.

Magnuson, who was in poor health, later died in what was ruled a homicide. However, the investigation found no indication that Warren intended to kill Magnuson.

A disagreement about the speed at which Warren was driving his FedEx delivery truck led to the confrontation, prosecutors say. The investigation found that Magnuson initiated and escalated the situation, believing that Warren was driving too quickly. A memo published by the DA's office cites witness accounts saying that Warren was driving at a safe speed.

The investigation found that Magnuson had acted aggressively, repeatedly taunting Warren with racial slurs and later punching Warren in an ensuing confrontation.

A memo published by the prosecutor's office says that Warren's actions were "in kind" to Magnuson's escalation. Witnesses said that Warren had attempted to discuss the matter before things became violent and that he appeared “exhausted.”

Warren punched Magnuson "a single time above the left eye, which caused Mr. Magnuson to fall to the ground and briefly lose consciousness," a release says.

The wound caused by the punch was "superficial and not fatal," Senior Deputy District Attorney Adam Gibbs is quoted in the release. However, Magnuson's fall following the punch aggravated pre-existing conditions, leading to his death, authorities found.

While Warren could have retreated from the alleged abuse and could have likely prevented Magnuson's death by doing so, the prosecutor's memo says Warren had no legal obligation to leave the situation.

"Mr. Warren was within his right to exit his vehicle and verbally challenge the manner in which Mr. Magnuson was addressing him," Gibbs' memo reads.

A FedEx Ground statement on the incident issued to USA TODAY on Thursday reads: “FedEx Ground fully cooperated with law enforcement during the investigation of this unfortunate incident. We extend our condolences to all those affected.”

The statement says the company would not comment on Warren's current employment status: “We do not share details concerning the personnel of contracted service providers.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

