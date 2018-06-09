1027811934 E Ace Rye Ent Hum Gbr En
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the "100 days of peace" concert on Sept. 6, 2018 in London.
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Duchess Meghan wowed again on Thursday in a blue, ruffle-detailed dress by Jason Wu while at her second charity gala of the week with husband Harry. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended "100 Days to Peace," a music evening marking the centenary of the end of the World War I, held at Central Hall in the Westminster borough of London. 

Presented by the Royal Armouries, the one-off concert was organized in aid of three charities working to support military veterans facing mental health challenges, including Heads Together, the mental health initiative launched by the young royals' charity foundation.

The duchess decided to go for an added touch of glam at the event, wearing her hair down in curls, unlike earlier appearances this week where she wore her signature "messy bun."

She paired the look with matching blue pumps with silver detailing around the ankle and a simple black clutch.

It was the second public appearance this week by the royal couple of the moment, not including last week's gala performance of "Hamilton," which raised money for Harry's African children's charity, Sentebale.

On Tuesday, the newly married couple (just over 100 days ago) attended the WellChild Awards, another of Harry's longtime charity patronages, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel. The annual awards ceremony is aimed at recognizing seriously ill children and their families for their courage, and to thank those who care for and support them. 

Meghan showed some of her style independence by wearing a tuxedo-like Altuzarra pantsuit paired with a silky Deitas black blouse, with black pumps.

Her choice was widely admired but it also tweaked royal custom, which generally frowns on royal women wearing pants for formal engagements. Meghan has already broken that unwritten rule at least twice since she and Harry announced their engagement in November.

Meghan's playful style sense also showed at the "Hamilton" gala when she wore a Judith & Charles tuxedo minidress that hovered way above her knees to better display her slender (and bare) legs.

Harry turned playful himself at the "Hamilton" gala, teasing the audience by starting to croon the opening words of "You'll Be Back," a song performed by the actor playing King George III – one of Harry's distant ancestors. 

The "100 Days to Peace" event featured poetry readings, including W.B. Yeats' "He Wishes for the Cloths of Heaven" from 1899; the opening lines from "For the Fallen," by Laurence Binyon in 1914, and "The Great Silence," written in memory of choristers killed in WWI.

The second half of the concert featured Sir Karl Jenkins conducting his acclaimed "The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace," performed by the Royal Choral Society and the Philharmonia Orchestra against a backdrop of Hefin Owen’s film "The Armed Man."

During the intermission, Harry and Meghan were to mingle with some of the performers and with representatives of the charities at a reception. 

Duchess Meghan Style Diary
01 / 14
Welcome to your new life, Duchess Meghan of Sussex. The job of being royal means participation in lots of colorful ceremonies, such as Trooping the Colour, the annual parade to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday. Duchess Meghan participated in her first, in London on June 9, 2018, a few weeks after she married Prince Harry.
02 / 14
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, shows his bride, Duchess Meghan of Sussex, the ropes during the traditional royal carriage parade during Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, June 9, 2018.
03 / 14
Duchess Meghan wore a pale pink Carolina Herrera off-the shoulder portrait collar top and midi pencil skirt paired with a Philip Treacy saucer-shaped fascinator hat.
04 / 14
Duchess Meghan was positioned right behind Queen Elizabeth II on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping The Colour parade and traditional air force fly-past.
05 / 14
Duchess Meghan is getting her royal wave right as she rides in a carriage with Prince Harry during the Trooping the Colour ceremonies on June 9, 2018.
06 / 14
Duchess Meghan joined her new sister-in-law, Duchess Kate of Cambridge, on the balcony.
07 / 14
The entire royal family gathers on Buckingham Palace balcony after the Trooping the Colour parade. In this picture, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are seen with the queen, her son, Prince Andrew of York, Duchess Camilla of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Duchess Kate of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, Prince William, and one of the queen's great-granddaughters, Savannah Phillips. LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 09: Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Prince George of Cambridge and Isla Phillips watch the flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on June 9, 2018 in London, England. The annual ceremony involving over 1400 guardsmen and cavalry, is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. The parade marks the official birthday of the Sovereign, even though the Queen's actual birthday is on April 21st. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775171454 ORIG FILE ID: 970405304
08 / 14
Duchess Meghan smiles as she attends her first royal garden party at Buckingham Palace, May 22, 2018. It was her first royal engagement since her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19.
09 / 14
Prince Harry and his bride, Duchess Meghan, make their royal debut as a couple at their first engagement, a garden party at Buckingham Palace, to celebrate his father, Prince Charles, and his charitable endeavors. in London on May 22, 2018.
10 / 14
Duchess Meghan wore a blush pink frock with sheer shoulders by Goat, plus the saucer-shaped hat by Philip Treacy, for the garden party.
11 / 14
Duchess Meghan was all smiles as she posed with her new father-in-law, Prince Charles, and his wife, Duchess Camilla of Cornwall, on the palace porch before descending to the garden party.
12 / 14
Duchess Meghan, an American former actress, holds on to her hat at the garden party. She's getting used to the proper wearing of hats, a crucial royal accessory.
13 / 14
Prince Harry, dressed in a morning coat, and his bride, Duchess Meghan, hold on to each other as they greet guests at the palace garden party, Mary 22, 2018.
14 / 14
At the end of the garden party, a reassuring back pat from Duchess Meghan for her new husband, Prince Harry.
