ASHWAUBENON - Police want people to stop feeding Smoke, the village's celebrity turkey, and warn that they'll fine people who do.

That may not be much of a deterrent, though, for those residents who have fallen in love with the bird.

"I love my Mr. Turkey," said Renee Moore, who lives near the intersection of Morris Avenue and Hilltop Drive, which is in the heart of Smoke's domain.

Moore and several friends were watching the male turkey as he chased cars, gobbled as he walked across lawns and got barked at by the occasional dog.

Moore loves Smoke so much, she doesn't even mind when he chases her car.

Smoke's admirers extends to a national online audience through the Facebook group Smoked Turkey-Mayor of Ashwaubenon. People post daily sightings and news stories about village's mostly adored "mayor."

Others aren't as pleased. His detractors think he'sa nuisance who blocks traffic, can be aggressive and is ruining their yards. Some people have posted pleas for residents to stop feeding the turkey.

For a while there were signs in the neighborhood telling people to stop feeding him.

Keith Panuc, for one, doesn't mind the turkey but still wishes people would stop feeding him.

On a recent Tuesday, a gobble from above announced Smoke's presence on on top of his house.

The turkey usually roosts in a stand of trees across the road, Panuc said.

That homeowner declined to talk turkey.

Last of his flock

Smoke appears to be the last of a flock of turkeys that took up residence in spring, said Ashwaubenon Public Safety Capt. Jody Crocker.

The lone turkey is not as bothersome as the larger group was during mating season, he said.

“In the spring time, when we had a bigger problem with all the turkeys, they were teaming up and terrorizing people,” he said.

Smoke tends to stick to the neighborhood near the Park Place Business District up to area around Morris Avenue and Hilltop Drive. Unfortunately for Smoke, Interstate 41 runs right by his suburban habitat.

He has already been seen strolling under the bridge and law enforcement has fielded calls about him blocking the intersection at I-41 and Lombardi Avenue during a recent Packers game, Crocker said. Officers had to shoo the bird away.

If Smoke ends up on the highway he's a "dead bird" because he will most likely be killed in traffic, Crocker said. There are no plans to relocate the turkey.

Crocker theorizes easy access to food that caused Smoke to take up residence in the neighborhood.

Feeding turkeys and deer within village limits could net you $187 fine, he said. Actually issuing a citation is at the discretion of each officer.

Stuffing the turkey

Some of Smoke's food comes from acorns but other times he is eating from bird feeders or food specifically put out for him.

Smoke is an almost thrice-daily visitor to the Dental Wellness Center, said Julie Anne Sevenich, co-owner of the center. He eats from the bird feeder and prefers sunflower seeds.

Co-owner Dr. Stephen Sevenich joked Smoke, who they call Tommy Boy, was like having a child who only shows up at mealtimes.

“He’s really nice and tame. You can get within a foot or two of him. He’s not threatening at all,” Stephen Sevenich said.

Crocker emphasizes people are not doing Smoke any favors by feeding him.

“Better for him to move on to an area where there are other turkeys,” he said.

As for Moore, she hopes the neighborhood turkey stays awhile. Her sister is coming to visit and she wants to see Smoke.

"Tell them 'Don't bother the turkey. Leave that turkey alone,'" she said.

