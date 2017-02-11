White House from the north side, with top of Washington Monument visible behind it.

Getty Images

WASHINGTON -- White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will take questions from reporters on a variety of issues on Monday at 3:30pm ET.

The briefing comes after a weekend that saw an escalating war of words over the Trump administration's decision to enforce a "zero tolerance" policy on people crossing the border illegally, choosing to prosecute them immediately. The policy decision has led to families being separated; adults are criminally prosecuted, and minors, who cannot be prosecuted and cannot be returned to their home country, are held in detention centers.

Both Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen delivered remarks at an event earlier in the day, which have fanned the flames of the debate.

USA TODAY is providing live coverage of Tuesday's press briefing 3:30 p.m., which you can watch in the player above.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com