WASHINGTON -- The Trump family is celebrating their second Christmas at the White House. President Trump and first lady Melania are lighting up the National Christmas tree outside the White House Wednesday evening.

Melania already shared how she's getting into the holiday spirit with her debut of the White House Christmas decor. This year's theme is "American Treasures" and honored several U.S. landmarks.

"This is a joyous time of year when we decorate the White House for the Christmas Season. Our theme honors the heart and spirit of the American people," says first lady Melania. "Thank you to the many volunteers and staff who worked hard to decorate the halls of the People’s House in Christmas cheer. On behalf of my family, we wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."

