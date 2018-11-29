LOS ANGELES — Kia has added a little more soul to the Soul, its popular compact SUV.

The South Korean automaker is so convinced of Soul's staying power that it broadened the lineup to include three different versions. As revealed at the Los Angeles Auto Show, one is a performance GT, another is the woodsy adventure X Line model and the third is an electric offering.

So far, the hamsters aren't celebrating, but executives hinted the advertising icons may make a reappearance at a later auto show.

For the boxy little vehicle's third generation, Kia turned the Soul into a design exercise. Its look is more sculpted than before, yet designers took steps to make sure its overall appearance still stands out from the pack.

"The shape of this car is unmistakable," said Bill Peffer, vice president of sales.

The Soul X line was introduced by Kia during press preview day at Los Angeles Auto Show.

To dress up the new one, the taillights now wrap around the top of the roof, creating an elegant arc. The front end has been redesigned as well, with a prominent second set of lights embedded in beside the headlights.

The Soul showed up nearly a decade ago as Kia's answer to the practical needs of young drivers. It was given a radical look that designers compared to a warthog. Never mind that it was a fairly unrefined vehicle.

When it came time for a redesign, many of those rough edges were smoothed out. The goal of its first redesign was to make it quieter and altogether more competitive as the compact SUV segment began to heat up.

Soul has stayed hot ever since. For the first 10 months of the year, Soul was Kia's third hottest seller, behind only Optima sedan and Sorento SUV. Over the period, Kia said it sold 85,839 Souls. It's trailing last year's sales, but Soul is still on pace to top 100,000 sales for 2018.

To keep Soul hot in a crowded field of SUV models, experts say Kia clearly needed to keep making the vehicle more refined and thoroughly modern.

Kia introduced three versions of the Soul their small crossover including the Eco Electric model, during press preview day at Los Angeles Auto Show.

With Soul, Kia "managed to straddle the world between small cars and SUVs even before the SUV craze really took off," said Karl Brauer, executive publisher of Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book. "Kia will improve the Soul’s refinement and technology, but it will maintain that basic recipe that has served the model so well."

Soul "surprised Kia by being a pretty good seller" when it came out, said Jessica Caldwell, an analyst for Edmunds.com. Now, she said, it needs to attract older buyers, not the young at which it was originally aimed.

