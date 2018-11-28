Porsche unveils new, longer 911 sports car Porsche CEO Oliver Blume introduces the new 911 A look at the rear of the new Porsche 911 Actor Arnie Hammer says he dreams of owning one of the new 911s Tennis great Maria Sharapova was on hand for the debut of the new Porsche 911 A Porsche designer poses with the new 911 Porsche 911 has 20-inch wheels up front, 21 inches in back Porsche 911 still has that unmistakable shape How most drivers will see the new 911, which gets faster The next Porsche 911 sports car will be longer and faster Some headlight detail showing the Porsche logo The interior has been redesigned The 911 Carrera 4S from the rear The eight-speed transmission accounts for some of its power

CARSON, Calif. -- When it came to redesigning a classic, Porsche gave fans of its iconic 911 sports car what it believes they really want: more horsepower and technology.

What it didn't give them was much of a shift in basic exterior appearance, but it did make the car a little bigger. It was lengthened by nearly 1.8 inches and sports 20-inch wheels in the front and 21-inches in the rear.

The new 911, the brand's most important car model, was unveiled Tuesday night at the Porsche Experience Center, where owners or prospective owners come to try out cars on a track in the Los Angeles suburb of Carson. The unveiling came ahead of a formal presentation at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

It was a star-studded event. Actor Arnie Hammer was part of the presentation and tennis star Maria Sharapova was on hand in the front row for the introduction.

Porsche has added a little more length and a double-digit horsepower increase to its most iconic model, the 911

Porsche

Few new-vehicle introductions could have mattered as much to the brand. When people think of a Porsche, it's the 911 that comes to mind. So updating the car for the eighth time since it was introduced in the 1960s meant proceeding carefully.

Porsche says the new 911 will be "faster, more emotional, and more connected."

As for speed, the new 911 Carrera S and 4S Coupe get 443 horsepower, an increase of 23 from the outgoing model. The power comes from a six-cylinder turbocharged engine in combination with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The 911 Carrera S Coupe, with rear-wheel drive, will be able to rocket from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds. The 4S Coupe, which has all-wheel drive, can shave the time by another 0.1 seconds. Both are 0.4 seconds quicker than their respective outgoing models, Porsche says. The S has a top speed of 190 m.p.h. The 4S is 1 m.p.h. faster.

When it comes to technology, there are new driver assistance systems like a "Porsche Wet Mode," a standard feature to help drivers keep their cars pinned to the road on wet pavement. There is also an optional Night Vision Assist with a thermal imaging camera for vision in darkness.

In keeping with a trend seen in many cars, the infotainment screen is now larger. The new one will have a touchscreen that is 10.9 inches, up from 7 inches in the current model. It's one feature of an entirely redone interior.

One other impressive feature: the price. The 2020 911 Carrera S will have a base price of $114,250 and the Carrera 4S will start at $121,650, both including $1,050 delivery charge. They come to dealerships next summer.

