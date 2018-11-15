WASHINGTON – A federal judge postponed until Friday a decision on whether the White House violated the First Amendment by taking away a CNN reporter’s press pass after his contentious exchange with President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly had scheduled an oral ruling for 3 p.m. Thursday. But he delayed the decision until 10 a.m. Friday without explanation.

CNN filed the case after the White House revoked the credential that allowed one of its reporters, Jim Acosta, access to the complex following a Nov. 7 news conference.

The White House argued that the revocation was lawful because Acosta “disrupted the fair and orderly administration of a press conference during an exchange with the president.” The White House said no reporter has a First Amendment right to access to the grounds, and that CNN has 50 other workers with White House credentials.

CNN asked the court to force the White House to restore Acosta’s credentials. The network's lawyers argued that the administration’s decision to kick him out violated the First Amendment and his due process rights, and that the White House had offered no notice or opportunity to fight the decision.

“Our Constitution, well-established law, and the core principles of our democracy establish that the White House cannot be permitted to cast out and punish reporters with whom it disagrees,” CNN's lawyers said in a written argument.

Much of the debate focused on a 1997 case at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, which CNN said prevented revoking credentials “based on arbitrary or less than compelling reasons.”

But the Justice Department argued the case was narrower than CNN described and focused on a Secret Service denial of access.

Also Thursday, the White House Correspondents Association filed an argument in the case warning that the court could set a “dangerous precedent.”

“The WHCA brief highlights the danger posed to all journalists, and to the American public, if the President’s claim is permitted to stand,” said Olivier Knox, the group’s president.

Other media organizations, including Gannett Co., the parent of USA TODAY, said this week that they planned to file briefs with the court supporting CNN.

If Trump is allowed to deny access to any reporter he considers “bad” or “rude” or “fake news,” he would have “unbridled discretion to decide who can report from inside the White House,” according to the WHCA’s argument.

“The president’s view of the law is wrong,” the argument said. “While he may have absolute discretion to exclude a member of the press from his Trump Tower residence, he does not have absolute discretion to exclude a member of the press from the White House,” the seat of the executive branch and an iconic place for civil discourse.

