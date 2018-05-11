A makeshift memorial continues to grow, Thursday, outside the Tree of Life Synagogue to the 11 people killed Oct 27, 2018 while worshipping.

GENE J. PUSKAR/AP

The Jewish nurse who treated the Pittsburgh shooting suspect intent on killing Jews has shared his thoughts about that experience, along with a message of kindness he hopes will counter hateful actions.

Ari Mahler, an emergency-room nurse at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, was one of two Jewish medical professionals who cared for alleged synagogue killer Robert Bowers when he was brought in Dec. 27 with multiple wounds after a gunfight with police.

Bowers, 46, has pleaded not-guilty to 44 counts, including hate crimes, after being charged with killing 11 people at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue. During the ordeal, police say Bowers was spewing anti-Semitic slurs in the biggest attack on Jewish people ever on U.S. soil.

Bowers was heard expressing his desire to kill Jews even as he arrived at the hospital, but Mahler said in a Facebook post he felt a duty to treat him like any other patient.

“I wanted him to feel compassion. I chose to show him empathy,’’ Mahler wrote. “I felt that the best way to honor his victims was for a Jew to prove him wrong. … Love. That’s why I did it. Love as an action is more powerful than words, and love in the face of evil gives others hope. It demonstrates humanity. It reaffirms why we’re all here.’’

Mahler said he often endured anti-Semitism and harassment as a kid, especially being the son of a rabbi, and he has downplayed his religion as an adult. He didn’t reveal it to Bowers, who in the past has posted venomous anti-Semitic messages on social media.

However, Mahler said that’s not the person he saw at the emergency room, even though Bowers’ alleged attack had the nurse worried that his own parents could have been among the victims.

“I didn't see evil when I looked into Robert Bower's eyes. I saw something else,’’ Mahler wrote, declining to elaborate about their interaction because of privacy laws. “I can tell you that as his nurse, or anyone's nurse, my care is given through kindness, my actions are measured with empathy.’’

Mahler’s postings, the first one Saturday followed by another one Sunday expressing surprise and gratitude for the support he has received, have made him an instant celebrity and brought him interview requests from local and national news outlets.

At the encouragement of his employer, Mahler said, he has turned them down, preferring not to shift the attention generated by the brutal massacre from the victims to himself. He was also uncomfortable being thrust into such a large spotlight.

“On some levels I feel vulnerable for sharing my heart with the world,’’ Mahler wrote. “I had no idea it would reach so many people. Regardless of my own insecurities, however, I believe it was a message that needed to be shared.’’

