20 lovely Italian hotels Hotel Locarno, Rome: Hotel Locarno is a one-of-a-kind art deco institution with a wonderfully faded air of gentility. Rooms in the original hotel date from 1925 and those in an adjacent palazzo from 1905; expect antique furniture, brocade and chandeliers, as well as high ceilings and marble bathrooms. 01 / 72 Hotel Locarno, Rome: Hotel Locarno is a one-of-a-kind art deco institution with a wonderfully faded air of gentility. Rooms in the original hotel date from 1925 and those in an adjacent palazzo from 1905; expect antique furniture, brocade and chandeliers, as well as high ceilings and marble bathrooms. 01 / 72

There’s a large saltwater pool in the hotel’s spacious grounds. Rooms from $200 (€160) to $310 (€250), breakfast included. 0039 0185 7241, www.cenobio.it

Good Hotel Guide

There are many reasons to visit Italy, whether it’s famous museums and ancient ruins in Rome, splendid architecture and world-renowned art galleries in Venice and Florence, or picturesque resort towns on the coast. But after a day of sightseeing, where should you spend the night?

Here are 20 hotels sure to enhance your visit, as selected by the Good Hotel Guide, highlighting spots in the urban splendor of Rome, the beautiful countryside of Chianti, the piazzas of Florence, the spectacular sea views of Sicily, and the canals of Venice. Or spend your vacation on the Amalfi Coast, where the scenic spectacle from your terrace may have you never leaving the hotel.

20 of the most beautiful hotels in France Hôtel Château le Cagnard, Haute de Cagnes, Côte d’Azur: Inland from Nice, in a medieval cliff-side village beloved of Renoir, the Ivarsson family’s four-star hotel occupies a 13th-century building by the ramparts. 01 / 76 Hôtel Château le Cagnard, Haute de Cagnes, Côte d’Azur: Inland from Nice, in a medieval cliff-side village beloved of Renoir, the Ivarsson family’s four-star hotel occupies a 13th-century building by the ramparts. 01 / 76