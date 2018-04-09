Instagram is working to develop a standalone app that would allow users to browse and purchase goods, according to a report published by The Verge on Tuesday.

The e-commerce platform is currently in development, but could be canceled before its release, the publication says, citing "two people familiar with the matter."

The app could be called "IG Shopping," the site reports.

With millions of businesses using its platform, Instagram believes it is well-positioned to move into the online shopping space, The Verge says.

The move would compliment an existing shopping venture: An Instagram stories feature that allows users buy goods from within the Instagram app.

Facebook-owned Instagram is becoming a major player in online sales and shopping, according to a Rhonda Abrams column in March about Instagram's existing shopping tool.

More than 800 million people use Instagram every month, and the company says 80 percent of Instagrammers follow at least one business, according to the column.

In an email, an Instagram representative told USA TODAY that the company had no comment on the report.

