Photos: The crazy things cruise lines are painting on their ships

Yes, those are giant red-and-orange lips on the front of a cruise ship. German line Aida Cruises has made the multi-deck-high lips on its ship hulls a signature. Aida is credited with starting the hull art trend way back in the 1990s.

Aida Cruises

Remember when nearly every cruise ship hull was painted a crisp white or navy blue? Things sure have changed.

In recent years, a growing number of cruise lines have begun adding "hull art" to their vessels — massive, elaborate designs that can be seen from miles away.

As can be seen in the photo tour above, the trend has brought everything from giant red-and-orange lips to a Peter Max-drawn New York skyline to the front and sides of ships. And the designs keep getting more over-the-top.

While a few of the biggest lines including Carnival and Holland America have stuck to a traditional look for their cruise ship hulls, other giants of cruising have embraced the trend wholeheartedly. Norwegian Cruise Line in recent years has been signing on big-name artists to create a new look for each new vessel. Other lines, such as Britain-based P&O Cruises, have created a single bold look for their entire fleet (in P&O Cruises' case, a giant, stylized Union Jack).

Readers, what do you make of the trend? Has it gone too far — or maybe not far enough? Scroll through the carousel above and then share your thoughts in the comment area below.

