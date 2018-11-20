Despite a forecast of brutal, record-breaking cold on Thursday in New York City, the show – Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade – will go on.

In fact, the parade, supposedly the world's largest, has never been canceled because of weather: "The parade takes place rain, shine or snow (and we’ve done it in all of these conditions)," Macy's spokesman Orlando Veras said in an email.

How cold will it be? Try temperatures in the low 20s with wind chills in single digits or teens, according to AccuWeather. This will be a level of cold that's more typical of mid-January, weather.us meteorologist Ryan Maue said. Records that have stood for 140 years could be shattered, he said.

The cold will be "dangerous" all across the Northeast and New England on Thursday, the Weather Underground warned.

Though it was decades before the first parade was held, the coldest Thanksgiving Day on record in New York City was in 1871, "with a low of 15 and a high of 22," AccuWeather meteorologist Jesse Ferrell said.

The coldest temperature for Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City was 21 degrees, set most recently in 1972.

For the millions expected to line the parade route, dressing in full winter attire – with hats, gloves, scarves and numerous layers – will be necessary, AccuWeather said. Hand and foot warmers may also be good items to bring along.

Howling winds will add to the misery and will be yet another weather problem for parade organizers, especially for the giant balloons. "Based on the city’s guidelines, no giant character balloon will be operated when there are sustained wind conditions exceeding 23 mph and wind gusts exceeding 34 mph on the parade route," Veras said.

The prediction is that winds on the morning of Thanksgiving in New York will be very close to that threshold: Sustained winds of 22 mph and gusts to 33 are expected, the National Weather Service said.

"In the morning, just prior to the start of the event, Macy’s and the NYPD will make a final determination on the flight of the giant balloons, based on the current weather data available from the parade route and a number of additional sources," Veras said.

Although balloons have only been grounded once, when bad weather kept them from flying in 1971, winds have caused parade organizers and watchers troubles in the past.

In 1997, winds drove a Cat in the Hat balloon into a metal pole. The ensuing damage left a woman in a coma for almost a month before she recovered.

In 2005, an M&M balloon knocked over a streetlight that injured two sisters.

After the 1997 accident, Macy's worked with New York City and “participated in a full review of the incident," Veras said. The new wind guidelines were put into place after that review.

Following the 2005 incident, Macy's updated “its system of monitoring weather patterns at different heights at key points on the route," he said.

The only time the parade was canceled was during World War II. There was no parade in 1942, 1943 and 1944.

