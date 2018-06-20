The House narrowly passed a sweeping GOP farm bill Thursday, which includes a controversial work requirement provision that opponents argue could make it more difficult for needy families to get help.

The bill passed 213-211. Twenty Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the bill.

President Donald Trump called the passage "big win."

It is the second time the bill has been brought to the floor. Conservatives torpedoed the legislation in May when they withheld support because they wanted a vote on an immigration bill first. That bloc's "no" votes, in addition to every Democrat and some moderates, killed the bill.

Farm Bill just passed in the House. So happy to see work requirements included. Big win for the farmers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

Scott Faber of the Environmental Working Group criticized the bill, saying it would "create new loopholes that allow millionaires and billionaires to receive farm subsidies – regardless of whether they live or work on a farm."

The House bill would set food and farm policy for the next five years, affecting everything from crop subsidies to rural development to land conservation.

The most contentious element of the GOP-crafted bill would restrict eligibility in the food stamp program and required millions of low-income Americans who receive nutritional assistance to work at least 20 hours a week or enroll in a job training program.

Democrats are staunchly opposed to the GOP-crafted bill, primarily because of the work requirements. Democrats and some moderates say the new requirements would slash benefits to needy families and the elderly, jeopardizing their ability to put food on the table. The food stamp program is officially known as SNAP, for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The House bill is not expected to pass the Senate, where legislation requires 60 votes to pass. Republicans have a narrow 51-49 majority and Sen. John McCain of Arizona has been absent all year, battling brain cancer. Senators are drafting legislation of their own that they believe has a better chance of passage.

Contributing: Deirdre Shesgreen

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com