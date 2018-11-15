The busiest airports in the world (2017) 20. Denver (DEN): 61,379,396. Rank in 2016: 18th. 19. Seoul/Incheon (ICN): 62,157,834 (up 7.5%). Rank in 2016: 20th. 18. Singapore Changi (SIN): 62,220,000 (up 6%). Rank in 2016: 17th. 17. Jakarta/Soekarno-Hatta (CGK): 63,015,620 (up 8.3%). Rank in 2016: 19th. 16. New Delhi (DEL): 63,451,503 (up 14.1%). Rank in 2016: 22nd. 15. Istanbul Atatürk (IST): 63,872,283 (up 6%). Rank in 2016: 14th. 14. Frankfurt (FRA): 64,500,386 (up 6.1%). Rank in 2016: 13th. 13. Guangzhou, China (CAN): 65,887,473 (up 10.3%). Rank in 2016: 15th. 12. Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW): 67,092,194 (up 2.3%). Rank in 2016: 11th. 11. Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS): 68,515,425 (up 7.7%). Rank in 2016: 12th. 10. Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG): 70,001,237 (up 6.1%). Rank in 2016: 10th. 10. Shanghai Pudong (PVG): 70,001,237 (up 6.1%). Rank in 2016: 9th. (Data: Airports Council International) 8. Hong Kong (HKG): 72,663,955 (up 3.4%). Rank in 2016: 8th. 7. London Heathrow (LHR): 78,014,598 (up 3%). Rank in 2016: 7th. 6. Chicago O'Hare (ORD): 79,828,183 (up 2.4%). Rank in 2016: 6th. 5. Los Angeles (LAX): 84,557,968 (up 4.5%). Rank in 2016: 4th. 4. Tokyo Haneda (HND): 85,408,975 (up 6.5%). Rank in 2016: 5th. 3. Dubai International (DXB): 88,242,099 (up 5.5%). Rank in 2016: 3rd. 2. Beijing (PEK): 95,786,442 passengers (up 1.5%). Rank in 2016: 2nd. 1. Atlanta (ATL): 103,902,992 passengers (down 0.3%). Rank in 2016: 1st. 1. Atlanta (ATL): 103,902,992 passengers.

Joining the throngs of travelers boarding a plane this holiday season? If you haven't been on a plane since last year's Thanksgiving or Christmas getaway, a mixed bag of airline changes await. Among the bad news: Baggage fees are higher. On the positive side: You'll find more free in-flight entertainment and instant messaging.

Here are six things infrequent fliers need to know before heading to the airport this holiday season:

1. Baggage fees are higher on most major airlines: JetBlue Airways started the trend in August, boosting fees by $5 to $30 for the first bag and $40 for the second bag. American, Delta, United and others soon followed. There are a few ways to dodge them. Southwest Airlines is the only U.S. airline to allow two free checked bags.

2. No frills basic economy tickets are now a thing on several airlines, and they come with heavy restrictions: United, for example, doesn't let basic economy passengers bring a standard carry-on bag. (American and Delta do.) Show up at the gate with one and you'll pay a minimum of $55 plus your bag will be checked, not brought on board. Check it at the ticket counter for normal baggage fees. Basic economy fliers on United, Delta and American also board last and get last-minute seat assignments. That means family members will likely be separated. Bottom line: check your ticket before you get to the airport to avoid any nasty surprises.

3. Those in-flight alcoholic beverages will cost you a little more: Southwest raised its drink prices in March, and American Airlines boosted its drink prices in October. And, no, you can't save money by bringing your own minibottles of booze. That's against FAA regulations.

4. Airlines are offering more free in-flight entertainment: American Airlines recently added free live TV on more than 100 planes, joining Delta, Southwest and JetBlue, among others. And Southwest Airlines just nixed its $5 charge for movies, joining Delta and American, which have offered free in-flight movies since 2016. The entertainment is offered on seatback screens or travelers' personal electronic devices, so check with your airline before you go and make sure your devices are charged and your headphones are in your carry-on bag.

Travelers walk under a sign reading "Happy Thanksgiving" at LaGuardia Airport in New York, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2013. Airlines for America, the U.S. airlines trade group, predicts 24.6 million fliers will board planes over 2014's Thanksgiving holidays from Nov. 21 through Dec. 2, 1.5% more than last year.

Seth Wenig, AP

5. Staying in touch is cheaper, too: No, Wi-Fi prices haven't gone down. But some airlines are allowing free instant messaging through apps including iMessage, Facebook Messenger and What's App. (Options vary by carrier). Southwest eliminated its $2 messaging fee in September, joining Delta and Alaska. United Airlines offers free messaging on some flights.

6. Airline peanuts are becoming an endangered species: Southwest Airlines, which carries more passengers within the U.S. than any airline, eliminated the salty snack on Aug. 1 due to concerns about passenger peanut allergies. Delta is the only major airline still serving peanuts in economy class.

