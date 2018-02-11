— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Shopping for Black Friday and Cyber Monday requires some serious skill. To get the best deals before they sell out, you need to know what's actually going to be on sale ahead of time and which of your favorite retailers are having sales (i.e. all of them). We've been very busy scoping out the best deals you can get before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but we've also been keeping an eye out for the retailers that have already announced their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales to help you get ready to shop.

Lots of major retailers (if not all of them) will be having some sort of Black Friday and/or Cyber Monday sales this year. To help get the best ones on your radar, we rounded up all the sales we know will be happening. And to take things a step further, we included a few of our favorite deals we've spotted so far. This list will be updated daily as retailers continue to announce their sales, so check back as you gear up for the biggest shopping weekend of the year.

Best Buy

$100 off their smart mattresses and a free Amazon Echo Dot with purchase (while supplies last) from Nov. 22 through Nov. 26.

J.C. Penney stores will open at 2 p.m. Thanksgiving this year.

Stores will open 2 p.m. Thanksgiving and until10 p.m. Black Friday. The first customers Thanksgiving will get coupons ranging from $10 off $10 to $500 off a $500 or more purchase, while supplies last. Ssores will re-open 8 a.m. Nov. 24, for the “Black Friday Extended” sale.

Early access to a selection of Black Friday deals begins Nov. 18 and the full Black Friday sale will be available online Wednesday, Nov. 21.

Get a FitBit Versa smartwatch for $149.95.

Get an Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft bundle for $199.99.

Get 50% off select toys.

Black Friday deals will go live on Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 10:00PM, unless specified otherwise.

Get an Apple iPad 32GB Wi-Fi for $249 (Save $80).

Get a Fitbit Versa Special Edition for $179.95 (Save $49).

Get a Google Home Hub for $99 (Save $50).

Stores will open 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. It will begin online at 12:01 a.m. CT Nov. 19.

Save an extra 20 percent Thursday during the pre-sale with the code "GOSAVE20."

Shoppers will earn $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 they spend instead of the usual $10 Kohl's Cash.

Get the Amazon Echo 2nd Generation for $69 (Save $30) plus earn $15 Kohl's Cash.

Get the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle for $199.99 (Save $100) plus earn $60 Kohl’s Cash.

Get the Instant Pot Duo60 7-in-1 pressure cooker for $69.99 (Save $30) plus earn $15 Kohl's Cash.

Get the Samsung 58-inch 4K Smart TV for $549.99 (Save $250) plus earn $165 Kohl's Cash

The in-store sale starts 5 p.m. Thanksgiving and continues through 2 a.m. Friday. Stores will reopen at 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. But he doorbuster pricing is only through 1 p.m. On Saturday, doorbusters will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Save $30 on the Instant Pot and $50 off Vitamix blenders.

Get $50-$150 off select Dyson vacuums.

Save $80 on an Apple Watch Series 3 ($199 to $329 depending on model).

Save $60-80 on an Bella air fryer or pressure cooker.

Get 50% off FAO Schwarz toys.

​ Get 50% off the entire store starting Wednesday, Nov. 21 until Black Friday.

Get 50% off the entire store starting Wednesday, Nov. 21 until Black Friday. 96-hour Cyber Sale starts on Nov. 24 and for two days OldNavy.com will offer 40% off everything and 50% off all outerwear, sweaters, and jeans.

Get 50% everything on Cyber Monday.

The Roku Ultra will be $49.99 (Save $50) at major retailers nationally beginning Nov. 22.

On Nov. 18, the Roku Streaming Stick will be available for $20 off at major retailers.

At Walmart, Roku will release a new limited-edition Roku SE streaming player in stores on Black Friday for just $20.

All Roku TV partners will be offering a variety of deals on Roku TVs found at Best Buy, Walmart, and Target.

Shop products $15 and under starting Nov. 15 in the Sephora app.

VIB members can get 20% off in-stores and online right now with the code "VIBONUS."

Black Friday deals will start online early Thanksgiving morning and stores will open at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving and stay open until 1 a.m. Black Friday. Stores will reopen at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.

There will be more than 15 televisions under $300.

Get an Instant Pot 7-in-1 Duo 6-qt. for $69.95 with a bonus $10 Target gift card (Save $30).

Get a Ring video doorbell for $99.99 (Save $50).

Get an Apple Watch Series 3 from $199 (Save $80).

Get a Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for $299.

Get a Dyson V6 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum for $189.99 (Save $110).

In-store Black Friday sale starts at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving at most stores.

There are pre-Black Friday deals available on Thursday, Nov. 8 and select deals will be available online starting at 10 p.m. Nov. 21 on TVs, laptops, and more.

Get a Google Home Hub for $99 (Save $50)

Get a Sharp / TCL 65” Class 4K Roku Smart TV for $398

Get an Xbox ONE X 1TB Console for $399 (Save $100)

Get an Instant Pot 8-Quart Pressure Cooker for $59 (Save $40)

Get a Dyson V6 Origin Cordless Vacuum for $159 (Save $40)

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

