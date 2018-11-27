Jameela Jamil is slamming celebrities who promote weight-loss "detox" teas and supplements, including Iggy Azalea, Cardi B and Khloe Kardashian. Plus, she got into a messy feud with Perez Hilton while she was at it.

"The Good Place" actress took to social media to expose the stars, claiming they don't even use the weight-loss products and saying posts about those products can be harmful to young followers.

On Monday, she retweeted a post from Azalea promoting Flat Tummy Co’s meal replacement shakes along with a message of her own.

"Another double agent for the patriarchy bites the dust... When will these women who are covered in plastic surgery stop telling their followers to drink a laxative to look like them?" Jamil wrote. "It’s so embarrassing and it’s so encouraging of eating dirsordered behavior. BE BETTER ALLIES!"

She then posted a thread explaining her personal experience with these types of supplements, saying she "starved herself for years" as a teenager and spent "all her money" on "miracle cures."

"I was sick, I have had digestion and metabolism problems for life," she wrote. "I am not going to stop coming after all the people, men and women, who perpetuate this gross culture of forcing women to remain small and doll-like in order to be accepted by society."

Last week, she called out Cardi B, writing, "They got Cardi B on the laxative nonsense 'detox' tea. GOD I hope all these celebrities all (expletive) their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do. Not that they actually take this (expletive). They just flog it because they need MORE MONEY"

Fan account "commentsbycelebs" captured Cardi's response to Jamil.

"I will never (expletive) my pants cause there's public bathrooms everywhere... oooo and bushes," the rapper wrote.

Jamil clapped back again, writing, "Regarding her response: she will never (expletive) her pants, not because of bushes, but because she probably doesn’t ever take the products she promotes... during her promotional video she keeps looking at the name of the product on the cup... almost as if she’s never seen it..."

The actress also called out Amber Rose and Khloe Kardashian in another post condemning the fad supplements.

"Give us the discount codes to your nutritionists, personal chefs, personal trainers, airbrushers and plastic surgeons you bloody liars," she wrote, sharing screen shots of stars' sponsored posts.

Her comments have stirred controversy and have even led to a Twitter feud with Perez Hilton Tuesday, who shared a story about her stance along with his own thoughts.

"If the detox tea people offered me money to promote them, I’m taking that cash!! I got kids! This Jameela Jamil and her holier than thou attitude!" he wrote.

Jamil responded, focusing on the importance of looking out for the "mental health of young people."

"Other people have kids too, and it’s not ok to hurt those kids," she wrote. "Eating disorders, self harm and teen cosmetic surgery is at an all time high, we have to do better."

Hilton continued to disagree with the actress, replying, "I find your approach very condescending! Who the (expletive) are you to say someone shouldn't get plastic surgery? It's their lives! Also, you don't give people enough credit! A fan isn't going to do something just because a celeb says so! People are not sheep!"

Jamil didn't ease up on her stance late Tuesday. Instead, she posted a parody video about influencers who promote detox products.

In the video, the actress pretends to promote a "supermodel shake" that has helped her lose 35 pounds in three days – all while flatulence is audible.

"Mmm chunky," she says after taking a sip. Then the video cuts to her on the toilet.

"Hi guys, I've been here now for like three days, but I'm still feeling amazing," she says from the bathroom with more audbile noises.

"If influencers and celebrities were actually honest with us about some of these Slimming/detox products," she captioned the video.

