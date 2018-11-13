WASHINGTON – In an extraordinary step for a first lady, Melania Trump called Tuesday for the dismissal of deputy national security adviser Mira Ricardel, someone who a White House official said she'd never met.
"It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that she (Ricardel) no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House," said a statement from Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's communications director.
The statement from Grisham came minutes after a Diwali event hosted by President Donald Trump that Ricardel attended.
Two administration officials said Ricardel, whom National Security Adviser John Bolton appointed this year, has clashed with many staff members, not just the first lady.
Ricardel argued with Melania Trump's staff over airplane seating for the first lady's recent trip to Africa, officials said. They accused Ricardel, who wound up not going to Africa, of spreading false stories about the incident.
But, Tuesday evening a senior White House official told USA TODAY "Ricardel has never met the first lady." The official added Ricardel serves as one of the highest-ranking women in the administration.
As of Tuesday afternoon, officials said that Ricardel has not been fired and still works at the White House.
First ladies often lobby their husbands to take certain actions – perhaps most famously when Nancy Reagan urged President Ronald Reagan to dismiss chief of staff Donald Regan in 1987 – but they normally do it behind the scenes.
It's unusual for a first lady to issue a public statement about an administration staff member.
Garrett Marquis, a spokesman for the National Security Council, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Bolton appointed Ricardel to be his deputy in March. She had been serving as an arms control undersecretary in the Commerce Department; she has previously worked in many other government positions at the State Department and in Congress.
NBC News also reported that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly may be on the way out, in part because he has "gotten on the wrong side of Melania Trump" – a claim the first lady's office has denied.
"Mrs. Trump has a very positive relationship with Chief Kelly and there have never been any issues between the two," Grisham said.
Contributing: Deirdre Shesgreen