ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Firefighters in New York made an unexpected delivery Saturday afternoon: a pizza.

Engine 642 from the Henrietta Fire District responded to a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles. One of the drivers was a pizza delivery man, Lt. Jared Guhl said.

With the pizza still intact, firefighters decided to deliver it themselves.

"Once the patient was cared for and loaded into the ambulance the crew decided to finish the delivery so the pizza wouldn't go to waste," according to a post on the Henrietta Fire District's Facebook page.

Henrietta Firefighters complete a pizza delivery after the driver is involved in a crash.

Provided

After the delivery, firefighters thanked the customer for ordering out and not risking the chance of burning food or setting off the fire alarm.

Residents reacted quickly on Facebook, cheering on the department's actions.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com