The grim discovery of a body near where a North Carolina teen disappeared from outside her family's mobile home has relatives, friends and an entire community bracing for a sorrowful outcome.

The FBI said their agents and Lumberton police found the body late Tuesday south of the city in an area where authorities had been searching for Hania Noelia Aguilar, 13, a student at Lumberton Junior High.

The FBI said the body was sent to the state crime lab in Raleigh for identification and an autopsy.

"The body is believed to be Hania, but the identity has not yet been confirmed," Robeson County schools Superintendent Dr. Shanita Wooten said in a statement. "Authorities have notified Hania’s family and they are waiting for the body to be positively identified."

Hania was abducted Nov. 5 after going outside to start an SUV for a relative who was going to drive her to the school bus. A neighbor said she heard screams, then saw a man dressed in all black and wearing a yellow bandana force Hania into the SUV and drive away.

The FBI joined local and state police in a massive search. The vehicle was found three days later in a wooded area several miles from Hania's home. Authorities followed more than 800 leads, interviewed more than 400 people, reviewed hours of surveillance footage and "followed every conceivable lead" in the search for Hania, the FBI said.

Residents of Lumberton, a city of 20,000 people 90 miles west of Wilmington, tried to stay positive throughout the ordeal. A frequent refrain from authorities had been that they had no evidence to indicate Hania wasn't still alive.

Now, Wooten says support staff would be made available to students and staff at Hania's school.

"This is an unfortunate end to an extensive search and we are committed to supporting all students and staff as they cope with the heartbreaking tragedy," the school district statement said. "This is a difficult time for our entire district and we are mourning this loss and are still processing this terrible tragedy.

"We are keeping Hania in our thoughts and will continue to pray for her family and each other as the investigation continues.”

