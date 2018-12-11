Did Facebook go down for you Monday? You were not alone.

The most popular social network went down early Monday afternoon, showing users who tried to access its site broken error messages saying "Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can."

The outage knocked out Facebook's main website for some users and made using Facebook Messenger difficult. Instagram and WhatsApp, two of Facebook's other major social platforms, both seemed to be fine though some users reported encountering issues.

After going offline for around a half hour the social network appeared to be working again around 1:30 p.m. ET.

In a statement provided to USA TODAY, a Facebook spokesperson said the outage was the result of a "routine test."

"Earlier today, a routine test caused users to have trouble accessing or posting to all Facebook services including WhatsApp and Instagram. We quickly investigated and restored access for everyone. We’re sorry for the inconvenience."

The company did not elaborate when asked if the test was planned or if the outage was the result of an issue with the test.

As has become common with recent internet outages, users quickly rushed to Twitter with #FacebookDown rising among the site's U.S. and worldwide trending topics.

People trying to figure out what happened to Facebook.



#FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/3XQL4pZNOG — Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) November 12, 2018

Be honest, who came to Twitter to search the #FacebookDown



I'll get us started... pic.twitter.com/luN9FWaJfK — James Copeland (@james_copeland) November 12, 2018

Some sent Facebook "thoughts and prayers."

Facebook is down. Just wanted to send thoughts and prayers. #facebookdown — SB (@ScottMBolt) November 12, 2018

America is unified in grief over #facebookdown. Thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. — Michael Rowe (@MrMichaelRowe) November 12, 2018

For others, well, the outage was a sign to get back to work.

I guess i work during the day? I thought it was my mandatory get caught up with people time...#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/RYVYTrADrm — Laststand (@laststand1507) November 12, 2018

Ideas for things to do during #facebookdown time: Read a book. Write a (real) letter. Call a relative you haven't reach out to for ages. Get back to work. #Facebook pic.twitter.com/hlVN1aJf4Q — Eric Schwartzberg (@eschwartzberg) November 12, 2018

Actual video of me today at work with Facebook down! #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/854kWGF84a — SimpleSolutionsDiva (@SimpleSolutionD) November 12, 2018

