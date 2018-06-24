The former deputy campaign manager for President Donald Trump told a black Democratic strategist he was out of his "cotton-picking mind" while bickering on Fox News on Sunday morning.

The comment by David Bossie, who now leads Citizens United, instantly drew backlash and caused Fox News host Ed Henry to issue an apology on air.

Bossie and Joel Payne, a Democratic strategist, were discussing immigration and the upcoming midterms when the debate between the pair got more heated.

Payne listed some of the controversies surrounding Trump since he took office, including Trump's controversial comments that downplayed the deadly white nationalists rally in Charlottesville, then told Bossie that the American people "don’t have to be a golden retriever to hear all the dog whistles coming out of the White House these days and from my friend David over here."

A dog whistle is a subtle comment that isn't understood widely but aimed toward a particular political group where it's read perfectly clear.

The pair went back and forth again then Bossie told Payne, "you're out of your cotton-picking mind."

On Fox News, David Bossie, former Trump Deputy Campaign Manager, telling a black panelist that he's "out of his cotton-picking mind." pic.twitter.com/wpoqHKbINw — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 24, 2018

Payne appeared taken aback and said "lemme tell you something. I've got some relatives that picked cotton and I'm not going to sit here and allow you to attack me like that."

After the segment, host Ed Henry addressed the remarks, apologizing on behalf of the network, and explaining Fox News does not agree with Bossie's comment.

"I just want to address what just happened in that debate. Obviously it got fiery and David Bossie used a phrase that clearly offended Joel Payne and it offended many others," Henry said.

He said that while he has known Bossie for a long time, he would let him address the comment but wanted to make sure viewers knew that both he and the network did not condone that phrase because "it was obviously offensive."

Bossie could not be reached immediately for comment.

