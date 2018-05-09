An Emirates airline Airbus A380 superjumbo jet has been quarantined at New York JFK after more than 100 passengers fell ill on a flight arriving from Dubai early Wednesday, according to local press reports.

Emirates Flight 203 landed in New York around 9:15 a.m. with “at least 100 of the 500 passengers on board … feeling ill,” NBC New York reports.

The station said the plane was sent to a staging area where Port Authority Police and a team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) could investigate the cause, adds WPIX 11.

It was not immediately clear what caused the passengers to become ill.

BREAKING: An Emirates A380 in quarantine at JFK Airport right now awaiting CDC officials after about 100 passengers became ill with fevers over 100 degrees and coughing. Flight 203 had just arrived from Dubai. pic.twitter.com/lyUgNbMaEW — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) September 5, 2018

