WASHINGTON – In the more than 50 years since the Constitution was amended to create a way to remove a president unable to do his job, the process has never been triggered.

But the 25th Amendment has gotten renewed attention in the wake of a new book by veteran Washington reporter Bob Woodward that depicts the West Wing as "Crazytown," and because of an opinion piece published Wednesday from a senior Trump official that mentions the amendment.

What is the 25th Amendment?

The amendment, ratified in 1967, created a legal mechanism for designating a head of state when the president is disabled or dead. It also formalized the historical practice for the vice president to permanently take over if the president dies or resigns, and gives the president and Congress shared power to replace a vice president.

Why was it written?

John F. Kennedy’s assassination brought renewed interest to presidential succession questions. Lyndon B. Johnson’s ascension to the presidency meant that — for the 16th time — the country had no vice president. And there was no tested way of dealing with a severe presidential illness. Johnson previously had suffered a heart attack and the next two people in line to be president were the 71-year-old speaker of the House and the 86-year-old president pro tempore of the Senate.

Has it been used before?

Gerald Ford followed the first two sections of the amendment when becoming Richard Nixon’s vice president after Spiro Agnew resigned, and when becoming president after Nixon’s resignation. The amendment’s third section, which allows for a president to temporarily cede power and duties to a vice president, was used once after Ronald Reagan was shot and twice when George W. Bush underwent surgery under general anesthesia. The fourth section, a process for removing a president when others believe he is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,” has never been used.

When did the author intend the 4th section to be invoked?

Former Sen. Birch Bayh wrote in his book “One Heartbeat Away: Presidential Disability and Succession” that he knew the most controversial aspect of the amendment he authored would be how to handle the rare instances when a president’s team disputed his ability to serve.

“You know, fellows, we've talked about this problem a hundred times,” Bayh recounted telling his aides when they were in the final stages of negotiation. “The only time it would present itself — the only time the president would say 'I'm well and able' and the vice president and cabinet would disagree — would be if the president was as nutty as a fruit cake.”

Why is it being talked about now?

The amendment got new attention after President Trump’s inauguration and has reemerged as a top talker after some of Trump's controversial comments and actions, or because of inside reports about the workings of the White House.

Last year, Trump triggered questions about his stability when he tweeted he has a bigger "nuclear button" than Kim Jong Un of North Korea.

Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury,” published in January, painted a picture of a president not up to the job.

“It's not unreasonable to say this is 25th Amendment kind of stuff,” Wolff said in NBC’s Meet the Press appearance.

In Woodward's book, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly calls Trump "an idiot."

"It’s pointless to try to convince him of anything," Kelly said, according to The Washington Post's account of Woodward's book."He’s gone off the rails. We’re in Crazytown."

In an opinion piece published by The New York Times, the anonymous author writes that senior Trump officials are "working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations".

Thank you General Kelly, book is total fiction! https://t.co/J5iUONhRin — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

How would the 25th Amendment be triggered?

The vice president and a majority of the cabinet could declare the president unable to “discharge the powers and duties of his office.” If the president disputes that determination, two-thirds of both the House and the Senate must vote to put the vice president in charge.

In addition, lawmakers can designate an alternative group — other than the cabinet — that the vice president could work with to declare a president unable to serve.

Is it likely to be used?

The anonymous senior official who wrote the opinion piece said there were early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment.

"But no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis," the author added. Instead, officials are trying to to "do what we can to steer the administration in the right direction until — one way or another — it’s over."

Plus, Vice President Mike Pence has given no indication that he questions Trump’s ability to be president.

Is the amendment clear on what qualifies as an inability to serve?

No. And Jay Berman, one of the Bayh aides who worked on the amendment, said that was intentional.

“It didn’t settle the issue of what it is,” he said in an interview. “It provided a mechanism for addressing the issue.”

Would a psychiatrist or other doctor need to weigh in?

Bayh assumed the vice president would consult with medical experts, but the drafters never felt comfortable that the decision would be made solely by a group of doctors, according Berman. Section four was not intended to overturn the verdict of the electoral system, or to be a substitute for impeachment, Berman said.

“It was certainly on our mind that the impeachment proceeding was still something that was available in the case of a president that had violated his oath or hadn’t performed his duties,” he said. “That truly should be the first line of defense in any case where there’s an issue about removing the president.”

