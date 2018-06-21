DENVER – Person by person, CrossPurpose is rebuilding neighborhood bonds to knit together Denver-area residents.

A six-month program for participants, CrossPurpose offers both job and personal training. Participants initially receive career counseling, customer service training and conflict resolution, along with a small stipend, and then a full scholarship to a job-training program aimed to set them up for a lifetime of successful employment.

But it doesn’t stop there. Instead, every week, participants have dinner with community leaders of all kinds, building the kinds of connections that many people take for granted. They also develop soft skills like communication and conflict resolution, learning that you can’t solve problems just by walking away – or by fighting it out on your own.

“If a family is not there to pick you up tough times, you just spiral back into poverty,” said Jason Janz, the executive director of CrossPurpose. “By the time participants are done, they have 70 new relationships. And that becomes a family for them.”

In recognition of CrossPurpose’s efforts and mission, the Gannett Foundation is proud to announce it has awarded the nonprofit $25,000 under its “A Community Thrives” program, along with an additional $25,000 as a fan favorite.

Now in its second year, ACT awards grants to non-profit organizations with projects focused on improving local communities in the categories of wellness, education, or arts and culture. The nationwide program empowers communities to take on local challenges and spread the word about the issues important them by using the platform of USA TODAY NETWORK, which includes USA TODAY and 109 local publications.

“We were so moved by the number of inspiring ideas submitted to ACT this year,” said Bob Dickey, president and chief executive officer of Gannett. “We are excited about the opportunity to empower these organizations to create real change in their communities.”

ACT awards a total of $600,000 in grants. Additionally, a new crowdfunding component gave participating groups the ability to raise more money. Submissions for 2018 were done through CrowdRise, which is owned by GoFundMe, and all campaigns will receive the funding that they raised via the crowdsourcing platform. With $945,255 raised online through fundraising, the program will contribute a total amount of $1,545,255 to organizations across the country. ACT received more than 500 submissions from over 40 states this year. The Gannett Foundation ultimately selected 12 grantees based on their viability, sustainability and impact. Additionally, four “fan favorite” grant recipients were determined after the crowdfunding period ended.

Janz said CrossPurpose will use the ACT grant to help build a network of alumni to guide participants through good decision-making as they lift themselves out of poverty through work. CrossPurpose was founded out of a church's efforts to learn to "love your neighbor," and hopes to strengthen communities by helping residents develop careers and connect with their neighbors to build long-lasting bonds across racial, economic and social backgrounds.

“When people have money, they can make choices and make their lives better. That’s the heart of poverty: The inability to make choices," Janz said. "When you’re trying to put food on the table, you aren’t thinking about your calling.”

