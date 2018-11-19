If you're traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, rough weather could cause some headaches in parts of the East and the West.

For Thanksgiving itself, fierce, bone-chilling cold will be the main story in the Northeast.

On the big Wednesday travel day, rain and snow will fall for the first time in months across portions of fire-ravaged California. That's both good and bad news there as the rain will douse the fires but could also lead to floods.

However, many Californians will likely trade the concern for holiday travel disruptions for the wildfire relief, AccuWeather said.

"The rain mid- to late week will greatly aid crews battling the Camp Fire," according to AccuWeather meteorologist Mike Doll. "The negative is rain can be heavy enough to cause flooding, with a risk of mudslides and debris flows in the burn areas."

Travelers wait in line in the rain to board buses heading south Nov. 26 in New York.

The rain will last at least through Friday in the coastal and valley areas of northern California, while snow will whiten the Sierra Nevada.

Rain and mountain snow will spread across California ahead of #Thanksgiving, bringing the risk of flooding and travel delays: https://t.co/QL8nAujKlb pic.twitter.com/MqhCv8tsWn — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) November 19, 2018

On the other side of the nation, the other trouble spot on Wednesday will be around the Great Lakes and in the Northeast, where some potentially heavy snow squalls could cause whiteout conditions Wednesday.

Cities such as Erie and State College, Pennsylvania, as well as Buffalo, Syracuse and Binghamton, New York, are all at risk for snow.

Normal visibility can suddenly be replaced by wind-whipped snow and whiteouts as a heavy burst of snow moves in, making it hard to see even a few feet in front of your vehicle, AccuWeather said.

Snow squalls could bring dangerous whiteouts to people traveling across the Northeast on Wednesday ahead of #Thanksgiving: https://t.co/vjWhqQAmJg pic.twitter.com/VQ4UAa4lbg — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) November 19, 2018

The rest of the nation should enjoy rather tranquil and worry-free travel weather on Wednesday.

For Thanksgiving itself, the big story won't be snow but brutal, record-smashing cold for much of the eastern U.S. The most intense chill is expected in the Northeast and New England.

For some Northeast cities, high temperatures on Thanksgiving should be the coldest in decades and possibly the coldest on record, the Weather Channel said.

How cold? High temperatures on Thanksgiving will only be in the 20s in Boston, New York and Philadelphia. "For those doing any Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot road races, think more like 'Reindeer Runs,' " Weather Channel winter storm expert Tom Niziol quipped.

High temperatures on #Thanksgiving could be among the coldest on record for the holiday in parts of the Northeast: https://t.co/XbVmilqAnv pic.twitter.com/Cj2kPdIjQV — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) November 18, 2018

The deep freeze will chill New York City, where the biting wind in combination with the cold should make for frigid conditions at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"I'd practice shivering right now!" weather.us meteorologist Ryan Maue said.

On Black Friday, while unseasonable cold continues to chill the Northeast, showers and thunderstorms will dampen shoppers waiting outdoors in the Southeast.

According to forecasts, some areas will see the coldest/earliest temperatures (both Highs and Lows) to start the "winter season" in the Northeast "ever"



As cold as Thanksgiving 🦃will be -- Black Friday morning will be COLDER!



Single digits & even some below zero in mountains. pic.twitter.com/vZzmXWVDYV — Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) November 19, 2018

