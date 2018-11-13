CMA Awards: Paisley, Underwood host Country Music's biggest night

Who else were you expecting? Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will co-host the CMA Awards for the 11th consecutive year Wednesday night. As in years past, the duo will do a monologue drawn from current events – a tricky task, with headlines full of wildfires, mass shootings and political unrest. "This is an escape and that’s what people need right now. You're not up there to do anything too biting," Paisley said. "Broken Halos" singer Chris Stapleton leads in nominations with five. Dan + Shay, Chris Janson, Midland, Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and Florida Georgia Line all have three each. The show will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on ABC (8 p.m. ET/PT).

Prince Charles, Britain's future king, turns 70

Prince Charles, the longest-serving heir to the British crown in history, turns 70 on Wednesday. When the prince one day becomes King Charles III of Great Britain, he'll be the oldest ever to be crowned and the one who waited the longest – 66 years and counting. It's been quite a year for the Prince of Wales, whose son, Prince Harry, married American actress Meghan Markle in May. Take a look at Charles in pictures over the years.

Photos: Prince Charles through the years Prince Charles, the longest-serving heir to the British crown in history, will be the oldest monarch ever when he becomes King Charles III, and the one who waited the longest to ascend the throne. At nearly 69, he's been a constant in British life, almost as much as his mother Queen Elizabeth II. Take a look at Charles in pictures over the years, including just in the last few weeks. Here, he applauds at the Royal College of Music in London, March 7, 2017. A classical music fan, Charles is the patron of the college. Prince Charles arrived in Romania on March 29, 2017, at the start of a nine-day "charm offensive" visit to Europe as Britain embarked on the two-year process of divorce (Brexit) from the European Union. His wife, Duchess Camilla, will join him when the tour moves on to Italy, the Vatican and Austria. Two days after a shocking terrorist attack on Westminster Bridge and outside Parliament, Charles was meeting with paramedics and hospital staff who treated the victims, at King's College Hospital, to express support and thank them for their efforts, on March 24, 2017. A few days before the terrorist incident in London, Prince Charles was carrying out another engagement, sipping a pint of ale he pulled himself during a visit to the Wadworth Brewery, which works with one of his charities, on March 17, 2017 in Wiltshire, England. Prince Charles with his sister, Princess Anne, and his parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, circa early 1951, when she was months old and he was nearly 2. Queen Elizabeth II posing for a photograph with young Prince Charles and Princess Anne, in an undated photo but probably the mid-1950s. Prince Charles and Princess Anne and a corgi goof off in the sand at Holkham Beach near Norfolk in the summer of 1957. Prince Charles poses with Princess Anne and his beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, holding baby brother Prince Andrew on her lap, in the garden of Clarence House in London in 1960. An important ceremony in Prince Charles' life: His formal investiture as Prince of Wales by the queen, when he was 20, at Caernarfon Castle in Wales in July 1969. Another important moment in Prince Charles' life: The day he got engaged to Lady Diana Spencer, daughter of ancient aristocratic family, in February 1981. He was 32, she was 19. Their engagement followed years of Charles being linked to different girlfriends as Charles struggled to find the right woman to marry. One of Prince Charles' most enduring girlfriends was Camilla Parker Bowles, seen here with Lady Diana Spencer at Ludlow racecourse in October 1980. The Princess and Prince of Wales wave from their carriage on their wedding day in London, July 29, 1981. Prince Charles and Princess Diana's first baby, Prince William, was born June 21, 1982. Here the couple leave St. Mary's Hospital to return home with their son, the first royal heir to be born in a hospital. Two years later, on September 15, 1984, a second son, Prince Harry, was born at St. Mary's Hospital. In August 1985, Charles and Diana had a private audience with Pope John Paul II at the Vatican, during an official visit to Italy. The marriage of Charles and Diana had started to fail by the early 1990s, before it was officially over when they divorced in 1996. In August 1995, they and their sons attended VJ-Day commemorations at Buckingham Palace. Princess Diana was killed Aug. 31, 1997 in a Paris car crash, leaving the world, and her sons and ex-husband especially devastated. On Sept. 6, 1997, her funeral was held at Westminster Abbey. One of the most memorably poignant images from that day was her sons, her brother, Charles Spencer, and her former husband and father-in-law, Prince Charles and Prince Philip, walking together behind her coffin as the funeral cortege made its way to the abbey. Prince Charles became a single parent and grew even closer to his son, seen here posing in April 2000 on the Klosters' ski slopes in Switzerland, on one of their annual ski holidays. Prince Charles on his second wedding day, on April 9, 2005, in Windsor, where he and Camilla Parker Bowles married following years of efforts to improve her popularity in the wake of Charles' divorce from Diana. Here they leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after a church blessing of their civil wedding ceremony at the Windsor town hall. Prince Charles has visited American dozens of times and has met seven presidents, starting with President Nixon in 1970. Shortly after his marriage to Camilla, the couple went to Washington to visit President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush, during an eight-day trip to the USA. Prince William married his longtime girlfriend, Kate Middleton, on April 29, 2011 in Westminster Abbey. After the ceremony, the couple paused to greet his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and his father, Prince Charles, and stepmother, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. During the Diamond Jubilee of the queen, marking 60 years on the throne, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla were front and center next to her during four days of celebrations in June 2005. Here the three travel by carriage to Buckingham Palace after a lunch at Westminster Hall on June 5, 2012 in London. Prince Charles delivered a heartfelt tribute to his mother after a Diamond Jubilee concert outside Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2012, and kissed her hand. Following the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, Charles and Camilla set off for a Diamond Jubilee tour Down Under, where they got to cuddle with cute koalas at Government House in Adelaide on Nov. 7, 2012. Glimpses of the royal grandchildren are rare, and rarer still are pictures of Prince Charles with his grandchildren. Here, he looks on as Prince William talks to Prince George , held by his mother, Duchess Kate, at a charity polo match at Beaufort Polo Club on June 14, 2015 in Tetbury, England. In his latest visit to the Oval Office, Prince Charles shared laughs with President Obama during a trip to Washington with Duchess Camilla, in March 2015. Four generations of the royal succession pose on the Buckingham Palace balcony. The queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William, holding Prince George, with Duchess Camilla on the left and Duchess Kate on the right, and Prince Harry in the back.The occasion was the annual Trooping the Colour on June 13, 2015 in London. More important to Prince Charles than any castle or palace is Highgrove, his country estate in Gloucestershire. Known for his love of nature and the countryside, Charles Charles poses in the gardens he helped design, He's devoted years to creating an organic haven since buying Highgrove in 1980 in the picturesque southern English county.

Interior Secretary to visit California fire zones

Firefighters are still fighting to contain the deadly and destructive wildfires in California on Wednesday as stiff winds are forecast in Southern California. The historic Northern California blaze raging 90 miles north of Sacramento has claimed at least 48 lives, and dozens of people remain unaccounted for. Efforts are underway to bring in mobile morgues, cadaver dogs, a rapid DNA analysis system for identifying victims. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said he canceled a trip to Asia and will visit the fire zones Wednesday and Thursday. Relief in the form of precipitation remains a week away, and the winds probably will stay a force into Wednesday, AccuWeather warned.

MLB's Cy Young Award winners revealed

MLB's awards season rolls Wednesday with the reveal of the Cy Young winners for the American and National leagues. The candidates for best pitcher in the AL are: Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays; Corey Kluber of the Cleveland Indians; and Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros. While Kluber and Verlander are both former winners of the award, Snell, 25, led the AL in wins with 21 and ERA at 1.89. On the NL side, Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets, Aaron Nola of the Philadelphia Phillies; and Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer are up for the award. Nola and deGrom, who both posted eye-popping stats this past season, are looking to unseat the Nationals star — Scherzer has won the last two NL Cy Young Awards. The winners will be announced starting at 6 p.m. ET on the MLB Network.

And the 2018 National Book Awards winners are ...

The National Book Foundation will announce the 2018 National Book Award winners Wednesday at a ceremony in New York City. The awards have been "one of the most prestigious literary prizes in the country since 1950." Last month, the foundation released the 20 finalists in fiction, nonfiction, young people's literature and in poetry. Past winners of the awards have included literary giants such as William Faulkner, Toni Morrison, Adrienne Rich, and Ta-Nehisi Coates.

