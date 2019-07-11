BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities have identified an Alabama man who is wanted in connection with the disappearance of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris's stepdaughter.

News outlets report a warrant for first-degree kidnapping was issued Thursday for 30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed in the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

Auburn police released images of Yazeed inside a convenience store where Blanchard was last seen on Oct. 23. Further investigation and analysis of evidence has determined that Yazeed was at the same location Blanchard was last seen and is involved in taking Aniah against her will.

Blanchard was reported missing the next day. Her car was later found abandoned over 50 miles (90 kilometers) away. Police said the car contained evidence that Blanchard had been harmed.

A reward of about $105,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Alabama State Bureau of Investigation Captain Joe Herman told WSFA-TV that Yazeed was charged with attempted murder and kidnapping in February, but is out on bond. A judge revoked the bond Thursday.

RELATED: Police suspect foul play in disappearance of UFC fighter's stepdaughter;

RELATED: Police: Auburn teen still missing after vehicle found damaged

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or having information on this case is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.