WASHINGTON - Bill Shine made more than $15 million in severance and bonuses from Fox News before taking a role at the White House as its top communication official, according to a report from CNBC.

The revelations came from a financial disclosure report, showing he made $8.4 million in severance and is due bonuses for the years 2018 and 2019 that are valued at about $3.5 million a year, according to CNBC, which obtained a copy of the form.

A veteran executive at Fox, Shine left the company in 2017 amid a scandal at the news organization over a string of sexual harassment complaints. He departed 10 months after former Fox chairman Roger Ailes was removed over harassment allegations. Shine joined the White House in July.

Shine himself was never accused of harassment, but lawsuits accused him of helping to cover up Ailes' behavior and disregarding the claims of women who came forward.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

In this April 24, 2017, file photo, then-Fox News co-president Bill Shine, right, leaves a New York restaurant.

Mark Lennihan, AP

CNBC reports the payout to Shine was relatively low compared to other Fox News executives who left the company amid the controversy. Ailes was reportedly paid about $40 million in a settlement when he left the company in 2016.

Former anchor Bill O'Reilly, who was accused of sexual harassment and paying millions to women in settlements to quiet some of the claims, reportedly got a $25 million settlement when he left the company in 2017.

Shine joined the White House as an Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications. He took over the role held previously by Hope Hicks, Anthony Scaramucci and Sean Spicer.

