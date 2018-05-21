A baboon briefly broke free from his crate and ran loose on the grounds of San Antonio International Airport before being recaptured.

A baboon escaped from a crate at the San Antonio International Airport Monday afternoon, airport officials confirmed.

The primate was on board American Airlines flight 1014 from Chicago. While moving the crate from the plane's cargo hold and to the baggage area, the baboon got loose.

Viewer video captured the monkey moving from the American Airlines facilities and towards the United Airlines baggage area, where it was able to evade authorities for almost an hour.

San Antonio Police say that the monkey was contained around 3:45 PM. Crews were able to isolate the monkey to a room at the airport. Most operations at San Antonio International have returned to normal, though the airport has announced that some flights may be delayed due to the "wildlife issue."

A #kens5eyewitness was able to capture this video of the escaped monkey at the San Antonio Airport. The baboon has been contained, SAPD confirmed with KENS 5. pic.twitter.com/JOimlyoxtZ — KENS 5 (@KENS5) May 21, 2018

According to American Airlines, the baboon was flying to San Antonio to be placed at the Born Free Primate Sanctuary in La Salle County, Texas.

In a written statement, the airline they are assisting the effort along with San Antonio Zoo: “Officials from the zoo are now onsite to ensure his safety and wellbeing as he continues his journey to his new home at the primate sanctuary.”

