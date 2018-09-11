The shooting at the the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Wednesday evening was particularly shocking for Ashton Kutcher, who revealed he previously celebrated his birthday at the bar earlier this year.

Wife Mila Kunis "threw me a birthday party this year at the Borderline. Only reason we are alive is the shooter chose a different night," he tweeted. "My heart goes out to the victims. I’ll say it again... Gun Reform Now! Politicians need to stop standing behind the dollar & Protect the people!"

Late Wednesday, a gunman stormed in, dressed in black, and attacked patrons at the country music bar located about 40 miles west of Los Angeles. At least 11 victims were killed at the scene; a deputy later died from his injuries, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said. The gunman, later identified by police as Ian David Long, was found dead inside.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 05: Sound Ventures Founder Ashton Kutcher speaks onstage during Day 1 of TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2018 at Moscone Center on September 5, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch) ORG XMIT: 775105076 ORIG FILE ID: 1027286494

Steve Jennings, Getty Images for TechCrunch

Kutcher, 40, also revealed that he received a gun in the parking lot of the Borderline Bar and Grill following his birthday party.

"This isn’t an either/or it’s a both! Support mental health initiatives & support Gun Reform Now," Kutcher tweeted. "My friend gave me a gun as a gift in the parking lot of the borderline on my birthday. I’ve never shot it. I don’t think I ever will."

Kutcher continued to plead for gun reform in a series of tweets: "I grew up a hunter, I worked at a gun club pulling trap growing up. No body is taking your guns!!! Gun reform!!!!! Let it be a test. Your electorate doesn’t want to die when they go to church or a concert or a bar!"

"The BS rhetoric around arming more people to protect others is just that, BS," Kutcher continued. "Armed people got killed last night! Gun Reform now!!!"

He also urged Ivanka Trump to speak to her father, President Donald Trump, about gun reform. Kutcher said that Ivanka's brother-in-law Joshua Kushner, husband Jared Kushner's brother, was at the party.

"@IvankaTrump your brother in law was at that birthday party. He could have just as easily been a victim," Kutcher tweeted. "You go to synagogues you could be a victim! Talk to your dad! Plead with your dad! Let this be your legacy! Gun Reform now!"

Along with tweeting that we need to "support mental health care initiatives," Kutcher provided some suggestions for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

"ATF needs to require background checks," Kutcher tweeted. "Improve state and federal systems to vet owners and buyers. Tie mental health records to purchase of fire arms. Increase funding for mental health. Focus AG (when we get one) on gun trafficking and illegal acquisition. Gun Reform now!"

