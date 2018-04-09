Alaska Airlines, Virgin America begin merger process
Sporting the airline's recently updated livery, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in May 2016.
Virgin America operated its busiest hub in San Francisco, where it has become one of the city's most notable carriers.
An image showing the tails of Alaska Airlines and Virgin America aircraft.
Virgin America was known for its trendy and irreverent image. Every year near Christmas, the carrier performed 'Operation Chihuahua Airlift' to send rescued chihuahuas to homes on the East Coast.
Alaska Airlines planes with the company's newest livery and tail logo, left, and the old livery are shown April 4, 2016, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
Alaska Airlines and Virgin America aircraft are seen at Washington Dulles International Airport on Aug. 12, 2016.
Virgin America sparked a major fare war when it tried to create a 'focus city' at Dallas Love Field. Here, one of the airline's planes is seen at Love Field in April 2014.
A new Alaska Airlines 737 painted with a Boeing centennial theme arrives during a kickoff celebration for Boeing's 100th anniversary month on June 30, 2016, in Seattle.
Alaska Airlines' newly painted jet supporting veterans is readied for departure to Portland, Ore., on Veteran's Day, Nov. 11, 2016 at Chicago O'Hare.
Virgin America's distinctive red tails have become a common site at San Francisco International Airport.
Alaska Airlines CEO Brad Tilden speaks to a crowd during the Alaska Airlines Plane Pull with Russell Wilson and Joel McHale at The Museum of Flight in Seattle on July 28, 2015.
Virgin America CEO David Cush, third-left front row, is applauded and showered with confetti as he rings the opening bell at the Nasdaq market to mark his company's IPO in New York on Nov. 14, 2014.
In this file photo from Nov. 14, 2016, fueling manager Jarid Svraka looks on as he fuels an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-800 jet with a new, blended alternative jet fuel at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
Virgin America flight attendants line the red carpet during a news conference at Dallas Love Field on April 25, 2014.
Alaska Airlines jets line a terminal in Seattle on Dec. 16, 2015.
Virgin America's inaugural flight between Los Angeles an Dallas Fort Worth International Airport comes in for a landing in Texas on Dec. 1, 2010.
Alaska Airlines' "Salmon-Thirty-Salmon" themed Boeing 737-800 is one of several unique paint jobs flying for the carrier. It's seen here in Anchorage on Oct. 4, 2012.
Bearing colors of the Oregon State University Beavers, an Alaska Airlines / Horizon Q400 takes off from a foggy Seattle in January of 2015.
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-800 painted with the airline's new tail logo and livery takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Jan. 26, 2016.
British tycoon Richard Branson become fixture for Virgin America's promotional events. Here he greets staff at the airline's inaugural San Francisco-Denver flight on March 15, 2016.
British tycoon Richard Branson become fixture for Virgin America's promotional events. Here he participates in festivities for the airline's inaugural San Francisco-Denver flight on March 15, 2016.
Virgin America's hub at San Francisco put it into head-to-head competition with rival United on many routes.
Alaska Airlines planes line-up at the terminal at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Feb. 13, 2009.
This airline painted in the colors of the Portland Timbers Major League Soccer team has been one of several special liveries to fly for Alaska Airlines over the years.
Bearing the airline's new logo and paint scheme, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 taxies for departure in Seattle, Wash in April of 2016. Bearing the airline's new logo and paint scheme, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 taxies for departure in Seattle on April of 2016. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Seen here in 2011, Virgin America performed a splashy makeover in creating its ticketing space at San Francisco International Airport.
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Aug. 22, 2016.
The warm orange hues of a summer sunset envelope an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Aug. 19, 2016.
The sun sets over the Olympic mountain range as an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 taxis to its gate at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Aug. 19, 2016.
Alaska Airlines jets line up for departure early in the morning at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 departs LAX on Nov. 7, 2015, as a trio of international tails await their next flights.

Alaska Airlines is adding Ohio to its route map, saying Seattle-Columbus flights will launch March 7.

The city will become Alaska Airlines' first destination in Ohio. The carrier will operate one daily round-trip flight with Airbus A320 aircraft. 

Alaska Airlines would be the only airline to fly nonstop between Seattle and Columbus, based on current schedules. 

The new service continues Alaska Airlines’ effort to beef up schedules from its Seattle hub, where it has faced increasing competition from partner-turned-rival Delta during the past several years. 

"Alaska Airlines continues to connect the West Coast with exciting new destinations across the country," John Kirby, vice president of capacity planning and alliances at Alaska Airlines, said in a statement. "This new service to Columbus represents Alaska's first destination in the Buckeye State, and our commitment to offer the most nonstop destinations from our hometown of Seattle."

Columbus will become the 90th destination that Alaska Airlines serves nonstop from Seattle, home to both its headquarters and busiest hub. 

Overall, Columbus joins a growing roster of Midwest options for Alaska Airlines’ West Coast customers. The company says it currently operates an average of 31 daily flights from its West Coast bases in California, Oregon and Washington to 10 Midwestern destinations (Chicago O’Hare; Detroit; Indianapolis; Kansas City, Missouri; Milwaukee; Minneapolis/St. Paul; Oklahoma City; Omaha; St. Louis; and Wichita, Kansas.

Alaska Airlines, which acquired California-based Virgin America in 2016, has emerged as a dominant player on the West Coast. Aside from its main hub in Seattle, the carrier also operates hubs or focus cities in Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; San Diego; San Jose, California; San Francisco; and Anchorage, Alaska. 

Alaska Airlines jets line up for departure early in the morning at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
Alaska Airlines Nonstop Seattle And Columbus
Alaska Airlines used this promotional image to accompany its announcement for new daily nonstop service between Seattle and Columbus, Ohio.
Alaska Airlines


 

