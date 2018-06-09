CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Officials have held a ceremonial groundbreaking at an Ohio airport for construction of a long-awaited expansion project.

Akron-Canton Airport President Rick McQueen said at last week's ceremony that the current gate area is outdated and unable to meet the needs of today's air travelers for modern amenities.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the $34 million expansion project will include charging stations for smartphones, a sit-down restaurant and fast-food options such as Cinnabon and Arby's, a business lounge, a mothers' room, a kids play area and more overall space for passengers.

The new gate area also will feature jet bridges so passengers won't have to step outside to board or leave a plane.

The project being done in phases is the final part of a 10-year plan to modernize the regional airport.

The origins of the jet bridge
01 / 09
Chicago’s O’Hare International may – or may not – have been the first airport to get “air bridges.”
02 / 09
United Airlines planes pull up to modern-day jet bridges.
03 / 09
This photo (c. 1960) shows the experimental air bridge reportedly installed in 1959 for American Airlines at SFO airport.
04 / 09
Installation of air bridges (likely Jetway brand) at SFO for UAL.
05 / 09
American Airlines cabin crew at jet bridge, c. 1962.
06 / 09
United Airlines DC-8 jets at loading bridges at SFO Airport, c. 1962.
07 / 09
Jetway with Eastern Airlines airplane.
08 / 09
Glass-walled passenger boarding bridge.
09 / 09
A look at jet bridges past and present.
