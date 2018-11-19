Looking for an air travel bargain this holiday shopping season?

“Black Friday” and “Cyber Monday” are now firmly entrenched on the ever-growing calendar of holiday marketing gimmicks, giving consumers a virtual cornucopia of deal-hunting opportunities timed to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The travel industry has enthusiastically adopted the new retail tradition, with hotels, cruise lines and other travel providers all in on the act.

Airlines have joined the fray, too. But holiday bargain-seekers looking for airline deals might be advised to temper their expectations.

There are several reasons for that. First, airline sales have become ubiquitous. It’s common to see them throughout the year, often at prices so low that they'd be hard to top. Don’t necessarily assume the Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals are better than ones you might see at other times of the year.

Take airfares to Europe, for example. With airline fares sometimes as low as $500 or $600 during “regular” sales, Cyber Monday or Black Friday sales might not be that much better.

The same goes for domestic fares, where round-trip prices on some routes drop below $100 during some of the bigger sales throughout the year.

Instead, the bigger values this time of year might come on business-class tickets or on travel “packages” that airlines sell as a bundled offering that includes hotels and (sometimes) rental cars for a single all-in price.

Does that mean bargain-seekers should shrug off the holiday sales? Of course not. But knowing what to expect – and what not to – can help you make sense of the myriad of bargains set to roll out during the next week.

We’ve included a handful of airline holiday sales below, and we’ll continue to add noteworthy ones to the list as they’re announced. Some will be flash sales that aren't announced until later in the week, so it pays to keep an eye open for updates.

Before you get to them, however, keep these tips in mind:

Always read the fine print. Restrictions can include available travel dates, day-of-the-week exclusions or restrictions on fare types. Some may exclude one-way fares.

Beware of flashy “half off” discounts or similar deals. They may be as advertised, but some have fine print saying the discount is only available on a carrier’s expensive “full-fare” tickets.

Remember, most sales cover weak periods of the year when fewer people want to travel. Those are the seats that the airlines are hoping to offload on you during these holiday deals.

Research airline all-in vacation package prices before the sale so you know whether you’re getting a deal.

Don’t forget to add on airline fees. That $99 flight to Europe isn’t just $99 if you plan to check a bag – or bring a carry-on if you’re flying a true budget airline.

Now, with all of that out of the way, here are some of the earliest promotions that you might want to check out. We'll update with other noteworthy deals as they roll out, so check back regularly through Monday, Nov. 26. Updates will be added at the top of this post; scroll down to see earlier Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals.

Delta Air Lines

The deals: An early Black Friday deal rolled out Tuesday, offering special fares and frequent-flyer offers from numerous U.S. cities to destinations in Europe and Australia. Few deals were eye-poppers, but a few were available for less than $1,000. Los Angeles-Manchester, England, was advertised for $839 round trip while flights between New York JFK and the Azores, the Portuguese island chain in the Atlantic, started at $659. Frequent-flyer deals begin at 36,000 miles for round-trip economy tickets to Europe and at 70,000 miles for round-trip economy tickets to Australia.

Sale dates: Purchase by Nov. 25.

Travel dates: May 23-Sept. 3 for Europe; April 1 through June 28 for Australia.

Details: Delta's website

WOW Air

This Icelandic discounter, known for its bargain basement fares between the U.S. and Europe, is offering two promotions: a Purple Friday sale and a CyberMonday sale. Note that WOW is a no-frills carrier and charges extra for everything, from seat assignments to carry-on bags.

The deals: The Purple Friday sale features $69 one-way flights from Chicago, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Boston and Los Angeles to Iceland, and $99 one-way flights from those cities to Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin and London.

The CyberMonday sale is broader, with 40 percent off fares to all destinations if you join the free WOW loyalty club in advance or when you purchase your ticket. Use the promo WOWCYBERMONDAY to book.

Sale dates: Nov. 20-25 for the "Purple Friday" offer and Nov. 26-28 for the CyberMonday sale.

Travel dates: Through April 2019.

Details: WOW's website

