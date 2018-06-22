50 state road trip: Scenic drives around the USA
Alabama Coastal Connection Coastal Connection is a National Scenic Byway in Alabama. The route stretches from Grand Bay to Dauphin Island over to the beaches of Gulf Shores, and up the coast of Mobile Bay to the Spanish Fort in Daphne, Alabama. Pictured is Perdido Bay.
America the beautiful will never be more apt a description than when describing the views from these scenic drives throughout each of the 50 states. From Alaska's wildlife and mountains to Florida's Keys, Connecticut's covered bridges to North Carolina's Blue Ridge Parkway, the scenery is only matched by the stunning natural diversity. And all it takes to see it is a jump in the car. Find the nearest scenic drive in your state in the gallery above, or plan a trip around the country to take in as much as you can.
