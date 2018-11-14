The Match: Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson is a must-see event

Watching football is a staple of Thanksgiving weekend, but this year you can add golf to your sports viewing options. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, two of the greatest golfers of all time, will face off in The Match, a match-play event for a $9 million prize. The mano-a-mano battle starts at 3 p.m. ET Friday at Las Vegas' beautiful and exclusive Shadow Creek and is available on pay-per-view for $19.99. USA TODAY Sports columnist Christine Brennan is among those who won't be watching. Too bad. They will be missing something we have never seen before and might not see ever again.

Today is Black Friday, marking the unofficial start of the holiday shopping blitz. Online retail shopping is expected to approach $125 billion this season, and consumers can expect a massive wave of sales. Despite some great Black Friday deals, buyers should be caution because not all sales are as good as they may appear. Reviewed, part of the USA TODAY Network, is tracking Black Friday sales around the clock to find the best buys. They also have gift recommendations for all the people on your list. Meanwhile, others are marking ”International "Buy Nothing Day," which falls on the day after Thanksgiving each year. Celebrated since the 1990s, the day is meant to inspire worldwide action against mass consumerism, according to Adbusters.

Feds to release major climate report, sparking criticism of timing

The federal government will release a major climate change report – Volume II of the National Climate Assessment – on Black Friday. The timing, in the afternoon when many Americans will be traveling or shopping, prompted criticism from environmentalists. “It’s an absolute disgrace to bury the truth about climate impacts in a year that saw hundreds of Americans die during devastating climate-fueled megafires, hurricanes, floods, and algal blooms," said National Wildlife Federation president Collin O’Mara in a statement. Meteorologist Angela Fritz with the Capital Weather Gang asked: "Is there any way it could be buried more? How about New Years Eve at 9 pm, guys?" President Donald Trump said he planned to withdraw the U.S. from the landmark Paris climate agreement, which requires countries to establish ambitious targets to reduce greenhouse gasses. He once also tweeted that global warming was a "hoax."

Thanksgiving is over. You're probably ready for a movie

On Thanksgiving weekend there is no safer haven from family dysfunction than soft seats, a darkened room and a movie. In the name of family peace, here's our weekend movie guide to help make the right choice for every predicament or mood. Movies in their opening weekend include "Creed 2," with returning boxing hero Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) as the trainer for the youthful Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan); Disney's "Wreck-It-Ralph" sequel "Ralph Breaks the Internet"; and "Robin Hood," starring Taron Egerton from the "Kingsman" films. If you're in the mood for something Christmas-y, there's "The Grinch," starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

$1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot still unclaimed

Friday marks one month since a very lucky someone won the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but the prize remains unclaimed. A ticket sold at a KC Mart in Simpsonville, South Carolina, matched all the numbers during the drawing on October 23. The record-breaking jackpot created a frenzy as the biggest lottery prize in U.S. history. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to come forward — but we may never know the winner's identity.

