New graduates line up before the start of the Bergen Community College commencement at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Obtaining a college degree has increasingly coincided with ever-higher student debt loads. Since 2004, total student debt has climbed more than 540 percent to $1.4 trillion, according to the New York Federal Reserve.

In order to compete in the economy of tomorrow, many young Americans will need to earn an advanced degree — around 65 percent of all jobs in the United States will require some post-secondary education by 2020. But wages have not grown significantly over the past several years, and student debt holders are being pinched.

The result: More than 30 percent of student loan borrowers are in default, late or have stopped making payments after just six years.

That figure was published in an opinion piece in The New York Times written by Ben Miller, senior director for post-secondary education at the left-leaning Center for American Progress. Miller submitted a request under the Freedom of Information Act in January of 2018, and found that the default rates reported by the Department of Education may underestimate the severity of what students are facing.

Historically, the Department of Education has only reported the default rates of students three years after graduation, which come out to just over 10 percent. These figures are significant — by comparison, three-year credit card default rates are under one percent — but not surprising.

But when Miller looked at information on students loan borrowers six years after graduation, he found that 15.5 percent were in default, 4.8 percent were more than 90 days late on their payments and 10.2 percent were not making payments on their loans at all. That means more than 30 percent of borrowers were unable to keep up with their payments after just six years.

This 30 percent figure is particularly important. Current Department of Education protocol is to issue sanctions on colleges where the three-year default rate is 30 percent or higher. By not looking at the longer-term figures, the Department of Education and Congress may be turning a blind eye to schools that are not adequately preparing students to pay off the loans they are taking on.

For instance, for-profit colleges report default rates of roughly 15 percent after three years. But after looking at repayment trends five years after graduation, Miller found that almost 25 percent of graduates from for-profit colleges are in default, and 44 percent face some form of loan distress.

Miller credits the disparity between the numbers reported by Department of Educations and his findings to lobbying by lenders in 2008 when Congress changed the measurement window for default rates from two years to three, but raised the threshold that might trigger sanctions from 25 percent to 30 percent.

"Official statistics present a relatively rosy picture of student debt," he tells CNBC Make It over email. "But looking at outcomes over more time and in greater detail shows that hundreds of thousands more borrowers from each cohort face troubles repaying. That both shows student debt outcomes are worse than we thought, but also that the system created by Congress to hold schools accountable if too many borrowers struggle, is failing."

