In just three minutes Wednesday night, 12 people were killed, and many others injured after after a gunman unloaded his semi-automatic handgun in a Southern California bar.
About 40 miles west of Los Angeles, hundreds of people — many of them college students — were inside the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif. At least 11 people were killed at the scene; a deputy later died from his injuries. The gunman, identified by police as Ian David Long, was found dead inside.
Here's a look at how the Wednesday evening's events unfolded, as detailed by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department:
Location
The western-style bar’s website says it’s the county's "largest dance hall and live music venue," with a 2,500 square-foot dance floor, pool room, and areas for eating and drinking. It's been open for more than 25 years.
The bar is popular with students from nearby California Lutheran University and is close to California State University Channel Islands, Pepperdine University and Moorpark College. “Multiple” Pepperdine University students who attend school in Malibu were at the bar during the shooting, the university said Thursday morning.
Wednesday evening
According to witnesses, Long said nothing as he fired. People used furniture to break windows and jump out of second-floor windows to escape. Some hid under pool tables, others in an attic.
The shooting lasted about three minutes, but it's one of the most deadly of the year.
Thursday morning
Ventura County sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Ron Helus and a California Highway Patrol officer were first to enter the bar.
Helus was shot several times, and the patrolman pulled him out of the building. Other officers soon arrived, entered the building and found 11 people dead.
Helus, a 29-year veteran of the department, was looking to retire "in the next year or so," Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said.
"Ron was a hardworking dedicated sheriff’s sergeant," said Dean, trying to hold back tears. "He was totally committed. He gave his all. Tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero because he went in to save lives, to save other people."
Helus, 54, is survived by his wife and son.
SOURCE Ventura County Star; Associated Press; USA TODAY research